NORTH ADAMS — On the day that the national COVID-19 emergency came to an end, I tested positive for COVID.
For the last three years, I dodged it quite effectively. Being fully vaccinated as soon as I could, being vigilant when necessary and a change in habits kept me from contracting the virus.
I was a “super dodger,” apparently — a term I just learned from a friend who has yet to be infected. Having been part of an elite club with such a cool name I didn’t even know, I feel an intense sense of disappointment now that I am no longer a member.
How did I catch it, you might ask?
Well, I’m fairly certain that I contracted the virus during a newspaper conference in Waltham a couple of weekends ago. I say that because I was one of about three from our group who got sick. My fiance Dan, who was also in attendance, did not contract the virus. Because we have separate residences, he stayed home in his apartment during my quarantine and continues to test negative.
I began to feel sick a few days after the cocktail party and awards banquet in which I was a finalist for two awards for my photography. I won first place for one of those photos.
I was excited to be a finalist and thought going to the awards portion of the conference and staying overnight was an opportunity to ease back into some kind of normal life, post-pandemic.
Dan and I were also excited to meet his nephew, who was born in early March, and see his family on the way there, as they live right outside of the Boston area. In hindsight, I’m glad we saw them before the conference and not after.
When I learned I was positive for COVID and that I had likely contracted it at the conference, which was clearly a “superspreader” event, I couldn’t help but feel some regret. The last conference I attended as a finalist, winning first place, was back in 2019.
They say in ads for the lottery that you have to “play to win,” and for many years when I worked at The North Adams Transcript, I didn’t get a whole lot of professional recognition for my photography. Entering contests comes with a fee, and requires busy editors to submit entries on time. Sadly, I believe that didn’t always happen. When The North Adams Transcript closed in 2014 and I went to The Berkshire Eagle, a new world opened to me in so many ways. Being asked to submit my best work for consideration in the New England Newspaper & Press Association's Better Newspaper Competition was a task I was not initially comfortable with. I didn’t feel my work was worthy of submission. Being a finalist and winning first place in 2019 changed that.
It was that feeling of recognition for my work that compelled me to attend this year’s conference and throw caution to the wind. Having just written in this space about being sick for two weeks with an upper respiratory infection back in March, you think I would have been more cautious. I still see people wearing masks in public, and I respect their choice. I had my last booster back in October, and, in retrospect, perhaps I should have gotten another one already. Now I won’t have to as the natural immunity from getting the virus will carry me for a bit.
Since my symptoms were improving, by the time I spoke to my doctor’s office, I was not prescribed Paxlovid. Furthermore, I discovered I was not eligible for it. I also learned that the antiviral treatment has some of its own risks and side effects including leaving behind a metallic taste.
Probably the most disturbing symptom of COVID is the loss of smell and taste. Going on the internet and learning that this could last for days, weeks, months or even years freaked me out a bit. While I am missing out on the sweet, ever so brief aroma of blooming lilacs, I can still remember how they smell. About the only silver lining to not being able to taste my food is eating less and losing weight.
“I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight,” Emily Blunt says in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada,” and for me that stomach flu is COVID.
As I’ve isolated for the recommended five days, I’ve reached out to friends via text and phone call to keep in touch and feel less alone. Few have said they were stricken with a loss of taste or smell. My symptoms, from the beginning, have ranged from aches and pains, headache, chills, fever, sore throat, coughing, congestion and gastro-intestinal distress. The lessening of those symptoms encourages me that I am getting better, and I am glad I was fully vaccinated.
In January 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the omicron variant will “find just about everybody” and that the vaccinated will still fare better. When I said this to a friend, who has yet to get COVID, she thought that was a “cop-out.” While I reserved judgment when she wore a mask at a busy cafeteria we ate at, pushing it aside only to put food in her mouth, I have a new respect for her diligence.
The biggest unknown with COVID is the long-term effect of the virus. That is an uncertainty that worries me.
Going to a conference with people coming from all over New England was a risk and one I will likely not take again. The choice for Dan and I to have a small gathering for our wedding this summer with a handful of people in Wyoming seems like a smart one. A local gathering to celebrate with friends might need to come at a much later date, if at all.
It might surprise you to know that I have been a fan of Howard Stern since the early 1990s. His reputation as a “shock jock” is a bit outdated these days, as he has evolved into a respected broadcaster and interviewer. His Sirius XM interview with Bruce Springsteen was so good it was released as an HBO special. A self-professed germaphobe and obsessive compulsive, Stern speaks honestly about not wanting to go back into public fully for fear of catching COVID. For most of the last three years, he has been broadcasting primarily from home.
He jokes about not being the next Howard Hughes, a billionaire recluse, who didn’t step out of the same hotel in Las Vegas for four years. Listeners calling into the show laud and criticize Stern for his agoraphobic tendencies. Having contracted COVID, I have a new respect for his concerns. While he is planning on attending his daughter’s upcoming wedding, he claims he is going to have everyone tested. After flip-flopping for months, he recently said he would not attend the wedding of his friend and longtime driver Ronnie in Las Vegas this year. Even his longtime sidekick Fred said he decided he was not going to attend because he determined that the odds of it being a “superspreader” event was just too high.
If getting COVID has taught me anything, it is a new respect for how serious the virus still is and how much we don’t know about it. While the national emergency has come to an end, the virus is still out there, and we should navigate it very carefully if we want to avoid it.