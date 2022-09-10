NORTH ADAMS — My mom was my person. She was my emergency contact and beneficiary of my assets, if God forbid, I had died first. Later in life, before she was stricken with dementia, she became more than my mom — she was my best friend.
I have always managed to nurture a group of friends, spanning my lifetime, but over the last few years it has been difficult. Between crazy work schedules, caring for my mom and COVID, I have struggled. Still, often when I do connect with friends after a hiatus, we tend to pick up right where we left off as if no time had passed.
Over the last seven years, Dan, my significant other and boyfriend has been not only the love of my life, but my best friend. Quarantine buddies during the worst of the pandemic, dependable and steady, Dan has taken over the role of my emergency contact and beneficiary, since I have no family or close friends to take on that responsibility. The only downside is we have separate residences, and he lives 45 minutes away.
On a recent trip to his family’s lake cottage in Connecticut, Dan and I tried out brand new, stand-up, inflatable paddleboards. Dan, who grew up on the lake is a strong swimmer. I, however, am not.
As we sat on the dock that day, we witnessed a sailboat navigating the strong winds and marveled at the skill of the operator. In retrospect, it was naive of us to take out the boards on a particularly windy day on the lake, but we were anxious to try them out.
I should have had a life jacket on, but when I went to try one on, they all seemed too small so I skipped it, feeling a bit demoralized by my large midsection. Later I learned that I could have let the sides out and it would have fit perfectly.
With Dan’s mom, sister-in-law and three-year-old niece Josephine on the dock, we carefully took off in the water.
“Uh oh,’’ little Joey said as I gingerly knelt down on the paddleboard from the dock.
Within minutes, the current and wind had both Dan and I moving quickly away from the dock. In a short period of time, many yards from where I began, I fell off the paddleboard into the water trying to turn around and head back. While the paddleboard was attached to my foot, the anxiety of falling off, going underwater and the strong current pulling me further from shore took hold. I called for help. After Dan got his paddleboard back to shore, he jumped into the water, along with his younger brother. Between the two of them, against the strong current, they safely brought me and my board back to the dock.
I can still remember the feeling of helplessness in the water as I feverishly kicked my feet trying to get closer to shore and making no headway. While I didn’t think I would drown, the situation was a bit precarious. Lucky for me, Dan and his brother, Matt, who are exceptionally strong swimmers, rescued me and my board.
But what about when Dan and I need rescuing?
Back in April when potholes took out tires of many motorists and caused damage to countless vehicles in our community, one of Dan’s tires became a casualty.
On our way back from dinner with Dan’s parents in Stockbridge, we hit a pothole on Route 7 in Williamstown and blew the tire. Unable to change it, after several tries and with no roadside assistance available, I reluctantly called a friend for help. I really hate to bother people, but sometimes you just need a helping hand. We thought we needed a ride home, and it was barely after 9 p.m.
When the friend answered, she said she had just gotten into bed. Not wanting to inconvenience her further, I told her I would try someone else closer in proximity. When I called the other friend, she didn’t answer, and I could see that her notifications were silenced. She has two young children and is a single mom, so I understood completely.
When I tried to call the first friend back, I was dismayed to learn that my phone battery had just died. Likely it was from using its flashlight so that Dan could see to change the tire in the dark. Because we were in Dan’s car, I didn’t have my charger to power my phone and I didn’t have my contacts memorized. Dan has a different phone with a totally different charger.
So eventually Dan and I walked the three miles home and the car was towed a short time later. I wasn’t wearing the most sensible shoes, so I suffered shin splints for days afterwards.
I texted my friend when I got home and assured her that we had made it home on our own four feet.
“I’m glad you are OK! I should have just driven over there,” she replied the very next day.
A few weeks later, we were wading with the same friend at a local swimming hole on an uncharacteristically hot day in May with temperatures in the mid-90s. The water felt arctic cold, but eventually refreshing, and we started joking around about freezing to death or having a heart attack.
“Well don’t expect me to rescue you,” she laughed.
“Well, I think we know better than that now,” I responded earnestly in regard to our incident with the flat tire and calling her for a ride.
“Oh come on,” she said defensively. “It’s not like you guys couldn’t use the exercise?”
The joking and jabbing seemed innocent enough at the time, but later I began to reflect upon this decades-long friendship. Once a very close friend, I learned that not only could I not depend on her, but that she has always possessed glaring character flaws — ones that I could no longer overlook or put up with.
Fortunately for Dan and I, with some really hard work, the shape of our aging, middle-aged bodies is something we can probably change. However, I’m not so sure her rudeness is.