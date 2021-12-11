NORTH ADAMS — Is it enough, just to be vaccinated when you are visiting with friends and family around the holidays?
Last year, when vaccinations were just coming on the scene, very few if any of us were vaccinated around the holidays. The only defense people had was testing, quarantining and testing again.
While I had to forgo holiday gatherings last year, this year, I am spending the holidays with my boyfriend Dan and his intimate family. Continuing to do everything I can to stay healthy, I wear a mask in public places, limit my exposure to others and wash my hands.
This year for Thanksgiving, everyone who got together in Dan’s intimate family had to test negative for COVID before attending. While everyone had been vaccinated, with some even getting their boosters, negative test results were crucial to being in attendance.
Besides protecting a 2-year-old who has yet to be vaccinated, there was also a member of Dan’s family who is undergoing radiation for cancer treatment.
Everyone seems to have a story about someone getting a breakthrough infection, whether they caught it from their unvaccinated children or some other way. People need to continue to be vigilant about their safety, especially if you have vulnerable loved ones.
The naysayers of the vaccine might ask: If vaccinated people are still getting COVID, then how are the vaccines effective? As far as the science is concerned, vaccinated people can still get sick, but the good news is that they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die.
While we are all anxious for this pandemic to be behind us, we should not let our guard down.
My father, who lives in New Jersey, told me that recently he attended an event with a group of people who were not wearing masks but apparently fully vaccinated.
“Did everyone test negative?” I asked.
“Should they have shown their vaccination cards?” my Dad retorted.
“Yes,” I replied, “And have a negative COVID test.”
I have had to furnish my proof of vaccination when I have photographed basketball games at Williams College.
It was also required when I went to the movies at Images Cinema back in early November. Masks were also a requirement.
With new variants, like Omicron, we should continue to be careful and wear masks while indoors to protect ourselves and others. Just because you are vaccinated does not mean that it is impossible to catch or even pass along COVID to someone else.
A friend of mine who is fully vaccinated and caught COVID said she was really sick and is slow to recover.
The long-term lingering impacts of having COVID are still being discovered. And honestly, it isn’t that different from other viruses or bacterial infections that you don’t want to get.
I had a severe reaction to a tick bite in May 2020. While my Lyme test was negative, and I took a full regime of antibiotics, I still don’t know if I may have some complications in the future. Did you know there are some studies that show a correlation between Lyme and associated diseases and suicide? What does the future hold for long COVID survivors?
When I got my booster in my left arm, I got a flu shot in my right arm simultaneously. Now that I am over 50, I am planning on getting any other vaccinations that I can to protect myself against sickness and disease.
I am also committed to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. Last winter, I was not sick at all. It was remarkable actually because I don’t know about you, but I hate being sick.
While I haven’t always worn sunscreen during the summer, many times with regret, I have learned that if I don’t want to get a painful sunburn and risk skin cancer, I will apply the lotion.
I want to not only protect myself but those around me from COVID and all its emerging strains. Isn’t that the best holiday gift you can give someone this year?