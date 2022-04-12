Gillian Jones: Good sibling relationships are not a given

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. — The day my mom gave birth to my little brother is a vivid memory. I was four years old. I remember watching her being wheeled into the emergency room from the back seat of a neighbor’s car. The next thing I can remember is eating saltine crackers with peanut butter until my aunt came to pick me up from the neighbor’s house.
When he came home from the hospital, I don’t remember asking my mom if she “could bring him back to wherever he came from,” but I’m sure I’m not the only first born child to make that request.
I’ve been candid about the strained relationship between my brother and I since our late mother’s dementia diagnosis in 2017. The last time we uttered any words to one another was at her deathbed, on Facetime, after her heart stopped.
“We do not have a relationship. Please do not communicate with me anymore. I do wish you all the best.”
The email came less than two months after our mother’s death. As I read the email from my mother’s son, I felt sadness, grief and disappointment.
In a response, I agreed that we didn’t have much of a relationship. I mean, how could we? For years, I’ve been juggling a full-time job, part-time work and caregiving responsibilities for our declining, elderly mother.
He left for California in the late 1990s to be with the love of his life after our mother’s only sister died. At that point, I unofficially took on the role as our mother’s custodian. While I have no regrets about the life I have made for myself here, I never really had the opportunity to pursue a life, or career, outside of The Berkshires.
I know that strained sibling relationships are nothing new and the more I talk to people about it, the more I learn that relationships with siblings are not a given. In fact, I think maintaining healthy family relationships takes a certain level of skill and maturity, as well as energy.
While I didn’t ask him to, I am grateful that my brother lived with my mom for about four months back in 2016 following a hospitalization and a series of falls in her home. I know it was extremely difficult for him to be away from his beloved wife.
When my mom was in the nursing home for nearly a year, I was told my brother called the facility on a daily basis. He’d send food and advocated for my mom’s care. He’d write me long diatribes voicing his concerns about our mother’s comfort and care. I didn’t disagree. I witnessed it daily. I was at the nursing home so often that families visiting their loved ones thought I was a member of the staff.
Eventually, I was able to get her home, but his criticism and micromanagement of her care didn’t cease.
At his urging, we had some remote therapy sessions. The therapist always seemed to understand the stress I was under, but little, if anything, was accomplished during the two sessions that my brother paid for.
For the last couple of years, he barely spoke to me at all. If I answered the phone, he asked if he could speak to his mother. When I tried to have a conversation, he’d hang up on me or tell me to write it in an email. When I did, I received no acknowledgement.
Our mother left home at the tender age of 17. After graduating from high school, her mother told her what the expectations were for her youngest daughter. She was to live at home with her mother and give her a portion of her salary. My fiercely independent mother left home and moved in with her only sister. My grandmother was so angry that she didn’t speak to her daughters for many years. The silent treatment was my grandmother’s reaction to her youngest daughter leaving home and her eldest daughter for taking her in.
According to the website A Conscious Rethink, “The silent treatment is the refusal to engage in verbal communication with someone, often as a response to conflict in a relationship. Also referred to as giving the cold shoulder ... its use is a passive-aggressive form of control and can, in many circumstances, be considered a form of emotional abuse. Considered the number one weapon in the arsenal of passive-aggression, it keeps one’s ‘opponent’ on tenterhooks while providing a false sense of empowerment. Ignoring someone in this way can be extremely hurtful.”
Many years ago, during one of my brother’s visits, my mom told me that they argued. While residing in her home, he didn’t speak to her for two days.
When we used to fight as kids, my mom would say that someday she would be gone and that we would only have each other. I know she wanted us to learn how to get along as adults, have a healthy sibling relationship and be there for one another.
All these years later, it looks like we haven’t quite figured out how to do that.