NORTH ADAMS — As we pass the solemn one-year anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas, mass school shooting, mass shootings continue on a regular basis in our country, with no end in sight. As we proudly fly our American flags this Memorial Day, perhaps we should consider flying them at half-mast indefinitely?
According to an explanation at the Allegiance Flag supply website, the term “half-mast” refers to “the position of a flag when it is halfway between the top and bottom of a flagpole. It can also be referred to as flying ‘half-staff.’ The flag does not have to be exactly halfway in between the flagpole, but it should be far enough down the pole to fit another flag above it. This is to symbolize space for the invisible flag of death.”
Occasions when Americans should poise their flags at half-mast to mourn lives lost include national holidays like Memorial Day; days of remembrance like Sept. 11 or Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; in the wake of the death of a U.S. president, vice president or U.S. congress member; or in times of national mourning. Local cities and towns can also fly their flags at half-mast to mourn the deaths of local leaders and other members of the community.
People and children dying from gun violence on an almost weekly basis is reason enough for Americans to mourn. A recent Boston Globe opinion by Jenee Osterheldt was headlined, “There is no pro-life in a country that shoots its kids.” Osterheldt asks “Is this pro-life, America? Protecting fetuses but not the humans they become?”
While our national anthem states our country is “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” just how free are we really these days?
My little four-year-old niece and her mother will have fewer rights than her two grandmothers and I had during our child-bearing years.
Many born in this country within the last year have fewer rights and more risks to their existence than than their parents and grandparents. From gun violence in schools and in public spaces, limited reproductive health care, censorship by book banning, controlling the historical narrative in schools by the suppression historical facts and limiting the rights of LGBTQ people, rights are being eroded on a daily basis.
I never had children, but for those who have I must ask: What kind of future do they have?
Beyond the cliche of “thought and prayers” but no action when a mass shooting occurs in our country, it appears that the only way we can get people to truly understand the pain of losing a child or loved one to gun violence is if it happens to them.
If someone’s pregnant wife or girlfriend has a life-threatening event that results in the need to terminate a pregnancy, then maybe they might change their mind about dictating health care for others. Some of those same folks who are anti-abortion rights are also anti-vaccine. “Don’t tell me what I can do with my body,” they chant. Can they not see the glaring hypocrisy?
As a college graduate, career journalist and college educator for more than two decades, I stand by a comprehensive education and teaching critical thinking, or the ability to objectively analyze and evaluate an issue to form a judgement. The ability to evaluate information and be aware of biases or assumptions, including your own, is critical to information literacy. Clearly communicating those ideas by evaluating arguments, identifying and solving problems in an objective and systematic way is vital to this.
Critical thinkers ask questions, gather relevant information, think through solutions and conclusions, consider alternative systems of thought and communicate effectively. Critical thinkers have the ability to think clearly and rationally, understanding the logical connection between ideas.
In what appears to be a terrifying trend, those lacking critical thinking skills and empathy for others are being voted into government at all levels.
So in the absence of empathy, is the the only way to truly know someone else’s suffering is to experience it first-hand? It seems it must be experienced by our politicians and other leaders, who have the power to change the laws.
While it might seem otherwise, I’m not totally without hope in humanity. In Australia in the late 1990s after a mass shooting, authorities bought back 650,000 guns and reformed their gun laws.
After 9/11, we made sweeping changes in air travel security that we live with today. While flying comes with some risk, it might be safer to fly in an airplane that it is go to public school or to shop in a department store.
It is not impossible to make changes that protect our citizens. We just need to do it.
For now, maybe keeping flags at half-mast this Memorial Day and beyond will send a universal message of mourning for our country’s constitutional loses in addition to remembering our dead.