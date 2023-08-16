DUBOIS, Wyo. — In early July, Dan and I got married on the CM Ranch in Wyoming. It was by no means a destination wedding with the only family being my aunt Sara, Dan’s parents, brother and niece in attendance. By sheer luck, my dad called me on Face time just as I was about to walk down the aisle. Through that technology, he was able to be in attendance via my cellphone.
Having been a wedding photographer, and occasional guest, for countless weddings since 1990, I have seen every kind of wedding imaginable. While the saying goes, “always the bridesmaid and never the bride,” I coined the phrase “always the wedding photographer and never the bride.” On July 7, that changed when we had a simple ceremony attended by guests and staff of the ranch.
After getting engaged on my birthday in December, when Dan hid his grandmother’s ring in a box inside a pair of cowboy boots, Dan’s proposed that we tie the knot during his family’s vacation in Wyoming in July. Nervous about riding horses on a dude ranch and totally inexperienced, I took lessons with Lisa at DeMayo’s Bonnie Lea Farm in Williamstown for two months leading up to the trip. I think I was more worried about riding horses than getting married!
I did little else to prepare for the wedding except to buy a dress from Amazon, pick the date and write some vows. Everything came together during our vacation. The day before the wedding I bought a bouquet at the local supermarket, and a white, delicate scarf to drape over my bare shoulders, a rare find from a second-hand store in Dubois. The ranch manager, Hunter, who is also a minister, married us indoors because it rained. But as soon as the ceremony was over, the sun came out and we frolicked with the horses in the field and took photos. Unfortunately the bottom of the dress and the train have mud stains which I have yet to figure out how to clean. A trip to a dry cleaner gave me the quote of $400 to just clean the dress — he didn’t even see the stain — and a time period of two to three months for it be sent away. I passed on that expense, which exceeded the price of the dress!
It might surprise you to learn that my wedding photographer was a 14-year-old aspiring photographer named Luke, the ranch managers’ son. The official photographer at the ranch, Luke goes around taking photos of everyone and at the end of the week presents his photos for people to purchase. Luke confessed this was his very first wedding gig, and I gave him some tips. The head wrangler, a professional photographer, also took photos, but as of writing this, I have yet to see the photos she took. I plan on being patient until the end of the season when she will likely have more time. Luke’s photos were great. Family and friends took photos and video to round out the documentation of our special event.
Honestly, it was hard for me not to want to somehow jump out of my own body and document my own wedding. But I had to let go and let others do the task. It didn’t stop me from taking some selfies, and I also put a camera on a table and videotaped the ceremony.
Elaine, a professional cellist and fellow guest at the ranch with her daughter and husband, played for us and created a perfect atmosphere for our ceremony. Part of me thought that most of the ranch guests may have come just to hear her play as she graced us with her amazing talent earlier in the week during a performance following our dinner.
We had our usual dinner in the dining room with all the other guests of the ranch, and the kitchen made an absolutely delicious cake that was shared with the other guests, staff and crew. Dan’s brother Matt gave a toast, and while other guests left to go to the rodeo in town, we spent time with family and relished the evening.
People ask me if I feel different now that I am married. Honestly I don’t. I have added Heck to my byline, hyphenating my last name, but haven’t made any legal changes. The biggest change is remembering to refer to Dan as my husband and not as my boyfriend or fiance. I often forget or have to catch myself.
I am also surprised when people congratulate me on my nuptials, some giving me big hugs and high praise. My work life is so consuming that it is easy to forget that I have something to celebrate.
Dan and I are still living apart and have some plans to cohabitate in the coming months — when we can find the time!
When my dad saw the photos that I sent to him via text, he remarked on how much I resembled my mother. While my dad is not always able to express himself very eloquently, the compliment was genuine and warmed my heart. As for my mom, I feel her every day so my wedding day was no different. So while it may be sad that she didn’t live to see my wedding day, I’m sure that she and all my late relatives and friends were there in spirit.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the wedding is our license which is issued by the state of Wyoming. We had to drive to Lander, about an hour and 20 minutes from Dubois to pick it up and fill it out. After the ceremony, we mailed it back, and I received copies the following week.
We went on breathtaking trail rides every day that we could except our wedding day, and no I did not ever plan on getting married on horseback, although Dan entertained the idea and a few people inquired if we would.
As for some kind of celebration to share our union with friends and family — like in a year or so — that is something we have yet to plan, and unlike our wedding day it will likely take a lot more time, resources and energy to coordinate.