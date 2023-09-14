Gillian Jones: Josh Billings RunAground cancellation was disappointing — and prudent

Hundreds of athletes from across the country and some rumored from as far away as France and Japan, were dealt a massive blow Saturday evening when the race committee canceled the 47th annual Josh Billings RunAground due to forecasted inclement weather for the first time in the race’s history.
The decision came after the race’s safety committee was briefed on the forecast by the National Weather Service based in Albany, N.Y. indicating a high probability of severe weather than could make conditions for all involved in the race precarious at best.
“The decision to cancel was not taken lightly, and we want to assure you that it was made with the utmost consideration for the safety and well-being of our participants, spectators and volunteers,” the committee wrote in an open letter to Josh participants on the race’s website.
The Josh Billings RunAground is one of the oldest triathlons, second only to Eppie’s Great Race in California. Josh Billings, the pen name of Henry Wheeler Shaw, was born in Lanesborough on April 12, 1818. Billings was a renowned humorist in his day, and apparently was better known and appreciated than his contemporary, Mark Twain. Since 1976, the race has been held in South Berkshire and consists of a 27-mile bike ride, five-mile canoe/kayak sprint and a six-mile run. Billings’ saying “To finish is to win” has become the motto of the race.
When the weather never materialized and the forecast changed, a group of athletes decided to do the race unofficially with about 17 cyclists taking off from Great Barrington at the 9:30 a.m. start time. More athletes could be found doing the course at various times, with some iron men and iron women completing the course, sometimes out of order, as the weather continued to hold and conditions were excellent at the Stockbridge Bowl.
On the ground Sunday in Great Barrington and Stockbridge, I spoke with some pretty pissed off people as well as others who seemed to take it in stride. There are probably countless untold stories of those who trained, prepared and traveled many hours for this triathlon, but for those who competed unofficially, the true spirit of Josh Billings was evident.
The weather is unpredictable, and while forecast models are helpful, they are sometimes wrong. Without being able to peer into the future, caution was warranted, even if not popular.
“Caution, though very often wasted, is a good risk to take,” Billings once wrote.
Many thought the committee should have waited to call off the race until the morning of. In hindsight, they probably should have. But logistically it was deemed necessary to make the decision the night before. Severe weather and storms have plagued the Berkshires this summer and the world as a whole, an increasing factor due to climate change.
I remember photographing boaters as they paddled in dense fog on the Stockbridge Bowl back in 2017. This year, I spoke to Josh participants from the early race days in the 1970s and 80s who had memories of the race in the pouring rain with some canoeists and kayakers having to bail water out of their boats during the race. But when you add thunder, lighting and torrential rain, you have a recipe for increased risk and potential tragedy.
Even though every participant signs a waiver, which waives any liability of injury to those taking part, the website states that the committee reserves the right to cancel the race in the event of inclement weather that could put participants at risk. Not everybody reads the fine print.
The only other time the race was canceled was in 2020 during the pandemic. While it was not a last-minute cancellation, Patty Spector, the race director at the time, decided to hold the event virtually and raise money for local charities including the Berkshire United Way and The Berkshire Humane Society. That year they raised $21,000, and for those who donated the entry fee was waived for 2021.
While there might only be a few who expect a refund for the race, despite the no-refudn policy, the race committee may want to consider waiving the fee in 2024 for those who paid and didn’t get to participate.
“It’s not nothing,” cyclist Sam Laiz stated of the entry fee, which was $85 for him. Fees ranged from $50 to $200 based on age and category.
Because the race proceeds pay for T-shirts and mugs for participants and others involved in the race that are made ahead of time, the money is already spent well before race day. And with proceeds benefiting the Berkshire United Way, there is no one making any money from this nonprofit event. Perhaps some angry participants weren’t aware of that.
While the sting of the race’s cancellation might be felt for a while, hopefully it will fade over time. Stever Ozer, 76, of New York, who did the race unofficially as an iron man, said he’d be back next year. Whether participants signed up and unofficially competed or didn’t, I suspect they’ll be back in 2024.
While this was the Josh’s first official weather cancellation ever, it might not be the last time such a decision has to be made, especially with extreme weather on the rise.