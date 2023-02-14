Gillian Jones: Getting married for the first time — in our 50s

NORTH ADAMS — On my birthday in December, my boyfriend and best friend Dan asked me to marry him, and I said yes.
When Dan presented me with a huge box, I wasn’t sure what to think.
When I opened it, it revealed a pair of cowboy boots. Because we are going on a trip next summer to a dude ranch in Wyoming with Dan’s family, a pair of boots was on my wish list. As I began to take the stuffing out of the boots to try them on, a box was revealed that contained the engagement ring, a family heirloom worn by his grandmother that was a gift to her from Dan’s grandfather on the birth of Dan’s mom in the 1940s.
The ring, remarkable and quite stunning, is the perfect fit. I am not used to having such a beautiful piece of jewelry, so I am nervous about daily wear. I generally keep it in a safe place and wear it for special occasions or when Dan and I are out together.
It is strange how people chide me for not wearing it, but honestly I will cherish and wear it as often as I can because it is eventually going to be passed down to Dan’s niece, Josephine. And while insurance will protect its loss, nothing could replace this artifact of Dan’s family.
How it started
Dan and I met at an event sponsored by the now defunct “Berkshire Flirt” back in March of 2015. I guess you could even say that we were one of the success stories.
While getting married later in life is becoming more common these days, for many it is a second marriage or even a third. I guess Dan and I are late bloomers. Now in our early 50s, neither of us have been married before.
While I was engaged to my college boyfriend at 19, the engagement was short-lived. We were so young. He was literally my first real boyfriend, and, in retrospect, I think it was a gesture to appease my devoted Catholic mother.
Since then, I’ve been a “serial monogamist” dating men from my 20s until now. My longest relationship was for 10 years during my 20s. My relationship with Dan is my second-longest relationship to date and his longest ever. Before Dan, I wasn’t sure I would ever get married. I never thought I’d be lucky enough to marry not only the love of my life but my best friend.
How it’s going
Getting engaged in your 50s is a lot different than doing so in your 20s or even 30s. It is not going to be a marriage that yields children. At my age, such an expectation is, well, impossible. However, we are pet parents to a rescue dog and four cats. And while we could adopt a human, I’m not sure that taking care of children is something that either of us feel passionate about right now. We are both knee-deep in our careers with retirement on the 15-to-20-year horizon — at the very least.
Fortunately, Dan’s younger brother has a 4-year-old daughter with a son due in March, so his family’s legacy will live on.
According to the Midlife Divorce Recovery, marriage later in life offers “fun, security and adventure that sometimes doesn’t happen when we are younger.”
While Dan started a new job back in July of 2022, I’ve got a 30-year career of photojournalism under my belt and more than 20 years of being an adjunct professor teaching photography at my alma mater, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
As a photographer, I have documented hundreds of weddings. While the work has since petered out, especially since the pandemic, I have captured more weddings than I have ever attended as a guest. I also know what I want — and most definitely what I don’t want — from the big day.
Furthermore, while most people say the wedding is about the bride, I plan on sharing every aspect of the wedding with Dan. In fact, I might even turn over a lot of it to him. I don’t have any real expectations for the day. I’m not looking for some fairytale wedding or a large extravagant reception. Besides not being practical, it is kind of a waste of time, money and resources. Dan and I want something meaningful and significant to us both that we can share with our very close family and friends.
The big question many might be wondering is will I take Dan’s last name. While Gillian Heck has a nice ring to it and has as many syllables as Gillian Jones, I will probably hyphenate my name to Gillian Jones-Heck. I’ve been Gillian Jones for more than 53 years now and, believe it or not, there are quite a few of us out there. I found one Gillian Heck on Facebook, along with a few Jillian Hecks.
While it is unfortunate that my mother is not here in person to share the news and participate in any festivities, she met Dan before she was stricken with dementia. A few times she even referred to him as my husband, and I didn’t correct her. While we likely won’t live to celebrate 50 years of marriage (although you never know), there is a good chance that we could celebrate a silver anniversary when we are in our 70s.
Now wouldn’t that be nice.