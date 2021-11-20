WILLIAMSTOWN — For some time now, I have wanted to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support from readers and the community following my mom’s death.
While the appreciation is coming a bit later than I would have liked, there seems like no better time to do it than during the holiday season.
I rarely know exactly when my column is going to be published online or in print. But I often know almost immediately when I get emails from readers commenting on my latest piece. The feedback has been consistent and is absolutely appreciated.
But the support from readers after my mom’s passing made me feel truly blessed. With no family living nearby, an estranged brother living in California, and an elderly father living in New Jersey, I had no support coming from my immediate family. The cards, emails and condolences that I received from Berkshire Eagle readers and others in the Berkshire County community, where I have made my home for nearly 40 years, filled that void, along with the support of dear, old friends and extended family.
Families are far from perfect. I have written about the family dynamics that have, and continue to impact me. And my mother’s passing has not seemed to resolve any of the conflict and angst surrounding those relationships.
I have had many rich conversations with people about their personal experiences in caregiving, especially with relation to family, while standing in the local grocery store or food co-op. Readers have expressed their gratitude for my work, for shining light on a difficult topic, and their appreciation has not only fueled my passion for writing about such personal things, but has made me feel not so alone. So many people have similar stories to mine. My experience is by no means unique, but sharing it with the broader community seems to have given people some help, hope and strength.
When my mom passed away nearly six months ago, I felt so much comfort from the cards of condolences, email messages and donations.
Thank-you cards were conveniently provided by the funeral home and a subtle hint that thanking people is an expectation during such events. When I spoke to a friend about that, and the etiquette of sending them out, she said that after her mom’s death, she was so consumed with grief, and having to care for her elderly dad, that she simply couldn’t do any of it.
I think that probably most people are not expecting any kind of thank you note. Many understand that the grief people feel after the passing of a loved one, especially a beloved parent, is paralyzing.
I felt that to some degree, but I also found that the act of personally thanking people in writing was therapeutic.
While I did prioritize those who had made donations — which I exclusively put toward my mom’s funeral expenses — I hope that, over time, I can personally thank everyone who sent me their support during a difficult time.
I gave up sending out Christmas cards many years ago after diligently sending them out for many years. Something about the digital age with social media like Facebook made the practice somewhat obsolete to me. But I think this year, I just may resurrect that old tradition.