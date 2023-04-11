NORTH ADAMS — For the last 20 years, I have lived in the historic Blackinton section of the West End of North Adams.

Growing up in Williamstown and residing in North Adams for more than 30 years, I have lived in North Adams most of my life, since moving to the Berkshires with my family in 1982. As a photojournalist, I travel the roads of Berkshire County more than most.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve been following various road and bridge closures. Most I’ve had to document and some now directly impact my daily commuting life.

I knew that some kind of construction was happening on Ashton Avenue in North Adams, which is literally right down the street from me but I didn’t know what the impact would be until I alerted our reporter Greta Jochem to the closure and she did a story.

As a North Adams resident, I have signed up to receive alert calls from the city for various notifications. From hydrant flushing and parking bans to road closures and winter storm notifications, I find the service very informative. However, no such call was issued to alert residents of the closure of Ashton Avenue. Furthermore, it took a while to get the signage to alert motorists and residents of alternate routes.

Ashton Avenue has proven to be a valuable road to get easy access to many destinations on State Road. Greylock Animal Hospital, The Colonial Shopping Center in Williamstown, Spruces Community Park, Wild Oats Food Cooperative and even Stop and Shop are usually within a few minutes drive from my home, just off of Massachusetts Avenue.

When Ashton Avenue closed in mid-February, I learned the road closure is part of a project to divert water from Wood Street to a catch basin on Ashton Avenue. The project’s aim is to eliminate flooding on Massachusetts Avenue in Blackinton when a mountain stream swells with heavy rain. No doubt a worthy project that is long overdue, the construction site is a busy one with bulldozers, heavy machinery and larger-than-life cement culvert pipes.

With Ashton Avenue closed, the nearest traffic access between Massachusetts Avenue and State Road is now at Protection Avenue in North Adams and Cole Avenue in Williamstown. Ashton Avenue construction and road closure is expected to last several months.

A little more than a month after the closure of Ashton Avenue, the Brown Street bridge was closed after a state inspection deemed it unsafe. Farther up the road by nearly three miles, the bridge had just become a regular route for me as I sought a convenient way to get to West Main Street from River Street.

In Williamstown, the Walley Bridge, which spans the Green River on Main Street, has been under construction, with one lane open to two-way traffic since 2021. While such construction is an inconvenience at times, it is a very important project as we try to concentrate on our aging infrastructure. However, when I looked over at the cement capstone with the date of the completion of the bridge, imagine my surprise when I saw 2026.

Our commonwealth, and country as a whole, has clearly ignored the maintenance of our infrastructure to the point where we can no longer do so. I expect that over the next few years, we may see more closures of roads and bridges and that is going to be felt by all of us, no matter your economic status.

With Ashton Avenue closed, my only closest options to get over to State Road from Massachusetts Avenue are now Protection Avenue in North Adams and Cole Avenue in Williamstown. Often it adds as much as five minutes to my drive. If the train is traveling at the crossing at Protection Avenue, the next opening is at Demond Avenue to the east, adding even more time.

During a recent train derailment in North Adams, Protection Avenue was closed for several hours as the train sat parked at that intersection.

While I am learning to navigate the various road closures, I wonder what the future holds. In my neighborhood, there was once a bridge over the Hoosic River at a railroad crossing at Galvin Road in North Adams. The bridge, which was a steel truss structure with a narrow wooden deck, was removed years ago after the road closed.

The state actually approved replacement of the Galvin Road bridge in 1976. In 1979, an article in the North Adams Transcript refers to replacing the bridge with construction to begin in late 1980. In 1981, the bridge, which was constructed in the late 19th century, was linked to a revolutionary war hero. In June 1985, the bridge closed for repair work. In 1986, missing wooden planks in the bridge closed it once again. Finally, in 1988, the bridge was closed indefinitely.

Despite its historical significance, the structure was later removed and has never been replaced. While I am sure the residents of Galvin Road, formerly Williamstown Road, are happy not to have the traffic on their street, if the bridge had been replaced, it could be serving the community today.

I cannot help but wonder just how many more bridges and roads in Berkshire County will be deemed unsafe and, without funding to repair or replace, closed indefinitely in the coming months and years.