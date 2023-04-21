Gillian Jones: Valuable lessons learned from a common cold

NORTH ADAMS — I am fully vaccinated against COVID and as far as I know, I have been fortunate enough not to have contracted it.
During the mask mandates, when I was my mom’s primary caregiver, I was uncharacteristically healthy. Like many, I was not stricken with any serious illness or even a cold.
Like many, I believe I stayed healthy during the pandemic due to my diligent hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing. I barely went anywhere or did much of anything, except work.
As COVID restrictions loosened, I started to do more but still limited my social activities and continued to be diligent with cleanliness.
Prior to this pandemic, I’ve fallen ill. Who hasn’t? The common cold, sinus infections, upper respiratory infections, pneumonia and stomach bugs are normal for most of us. I get my flu shot every year and when I did get sick, I was out from work for only a few days or a week at most.
I ushered in 2023 with a dreadful head cold. While my fiance Dan watched a Phish show at Madison Square Garden from the comfort of the living room, I went to bed early. I wasn’t even able to work my assigned shift on New Year’s Day. But by the next week, I was back to work.
In mid-February, I started to feel very exhausted and could tell that sickness was coming on once again. As I covered a basketball championship at one of our local high schools, I could feel a wave of sickness enveloping me. I finished up work and went to bed. By the next day, I was so consumed with congestion and fatigue that I called out of work and went to bed to rest.
Who doesn’t hate being sick, especially after not being sick for three years?
While my job is all-encompassing, I enjoy it. I hold down a few different jobs and have a very busy schedule. I don’t have time to be sick. Few Americans do. In fact most of us are used to working when we are sick. When I was younger, and the only staff photographer at a small daily newspaper, I have memories of developing film in the darkroom and running to the restroom in between developing steps to retch.
This latest sickness, a viral respiratory infection, took me out of commission for nearly two weeks.
A trip to the doctor’s office got me an X-ray and a COVID test. The test was negative, which was consistent with my home testing, and the X-ray showed no signs of pneumonia. I was sent home with prescriptions for benzonatate and an inhaler.
I continued to drink plenty of fluids, rest and take my prescriptions.
Much to my frustration, I improved slowly and was unable to return to work as soon as I hoped. While I am lucky to have had earned, paid time off like vacation and sick time, some working Americans are not so lucky.
Then, a day before my usual Sunday shift during which I fly solo, I started to feel better. I was stronger and less fatigued.
But why did I get so sick in the first place?
Despite all my vaccinations, I likely had a lower immunity response to illness because I wasn’t exposed to infections for nearly three years. And I’m not alone.
Immunity is the state of being resistant to a pathogen or infectious disease and can occur naturally or through prior immunization. Simply put, not being sick or exposed to sickness for the last three years, because of social distancing and mask wearing, means my immunity response is lower than it was prepandemic. So when exposed to infection, it could hit me harder because the body is weaker in its resistance to infection, especially those of the viral variety which should not be treated with antibiotics.
The good news is that now that I’ve been so sick, I should expect that my immune system will “remember” and fight the infection the next time I come in contact with it — hopefully.
As I lamented my frustration on the phone to my doctor’s office, a member of the staff told me something that changed everything.
“You know I was sick with the same thing for almost two and a half weeks,” she said.
Just hearing that made me feel better. I was no longer so alone in my suffering and I knew I would eventually get better.
As someone who clearly has a hard time resting, I finally allowed myself to just be sick and let the virus run its course. When I eventually got back to work, I felt renewed and ready to go.
Mark Twain is said to have remarked “What is joy without sorrow? What is success without failure? What is a win without a loss? What is health without illness? You have to experience each if you are to appreciate the other. There is always going to be suffering. It’s how you look at your suffering, how you deal with it, that will define you.”
Perhaps to truly enjoy life and being healthy, we need to get sick once in a while.