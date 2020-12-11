WILLIAMSTOWN — 2020 has been a tough year for the planet. Pandemic fatigue is raging and people are fed up. For many, the holiday season provides something to look forward to and a much-needed break.
But, not this year.
Holiday parties, dinners, fun with friends and family is a recipe for disaster during the dark winter months of this pandemic. Surges occurred over the summer, after such holidays as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. During a recent news conference, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that new infections and hospitalizations recorded since Thanksgiving reflect “disturbing trends.” Is it really worth the risk? Not just getting sick, but the strain put on the health care system, and even the possible death of a loved one, it hardly seems worth the gamble.
As contrary as it may seem, the best holiday gift you can give your friends and family this year is to stay away and shelter at home.
Small family gatherings within a household or “pod” might be safer than larger gatherings or even smaller gatherings with different households. For the record, a pod, or bubble, is a small group of people who agree “to share child care and education responsibilities, or to study or socialize together.” However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”
Having a COVID test is no guarantee. Quarantining until you get a result is necessary. If you cannot do that, the test is just moot. A negative result only ensures that you were not positive at the time of the test.
I’ve been taking care of my mom with a small group of caregivers since well before the beginning of the pandemic. We have our “pod,” I guess. Wearing a mask, washing my hands and social distancing have become a habit. I’ve never had symptoms. I am not sure if I was ever infected and was just asymptomatic. My mom has been healthy overall, and neither of us has even suffered from the common cold in the last few months.
I’ve never had a COVID test. While I guess I am considered an essential worker, I was informed that I could get a test if it was “medically necessary.” At the time, I was considering one so that I could spend Christmas with my boyfriend’s family, as I have for the last five years.
Upon further investigation, I have no conclusive answer to whether or not a COVID test would offer any guarantee of safety during a small family gathering with those from various parts of the Northeast, who would also be tested, and where a test would be required for attendance.
I have health insurance, but I have become less surprised when I get a bill for a procedure. Recently, a doctor-ordered X-ray came with a price tag of over $400. People have told me that they have been billed anywhere from $150 to over $300 for a COVID test, even if, eventually, they didn’t have to pay for it.
If the test turned out to be free, I think I would feel weird getting a test unless it was absolutely necessary. I don’t want to take a test away from someone else who really needs it. And I heard it is really uncomfortable, too.
Ultimately, as much as I am going to miss it, I think the best choice is to skip the annual Christmas gathering with loved ones this year. I don’t want this year to be the last year for anyone. It is a small price to pay for the opportunity to enjoy a future family gathering with those same special people during better times.