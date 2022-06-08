Gillian Jones: The erosion of reproductive rights for women has begun

WILLIAMSTOWN — I grew up in a pro-life household. This belief stemmed from my family’s staunch Catholic beliefs. My mother’s daily meditation likely included prayers for the unborn.
My father, who was adopted, never knew his biological parents. My dad often says, in his dramatic way, that he was grateful that he wasn’t aborted by his mother. But I also know that being adopted and the rejection he felt by his biological parents had an influence on his life — likely to this day.
If his mother had terminated her pregnancy, I suppose I would not be here today.
But if my paternal grandmother had attempted to seek an abortion back in 1936, when abortion was illegal, she may well not have survived the procedure.
As a 50-something-year-old woman who has yet to marry and never bore children, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no direct impact on me at this point in my life. However, having the right to privacy and the ability to control my own body and make decisions about it is something that I held dear during my reproductive life.
The leak of a draft majority opinion overruling Roe v. Wade is not surprising. But the argument from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who interprets our constitutional laws from the time when our country was founded, does not take into account how modern medicine has improved the world, and women’s rights have evolved, all these centuries later.
Believing that the lives of women have indeed “improved” since 1973, Justice Alito believes that, with the widespread use of contraception and adoption, abortion is no longer necessary.
Women have always borne the brunt of human reproduction, and today, women still do not have equal rights to men. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, women earned only 84 percent of what men earned in 2020. Among younger women, that gap is narrows to 93 percent, which shows some promise for future generations of women.
While the lives of women have inevitably improved since 1973 and certainly since the inception of our country, we still have a long way to go in creating equality for our women and girls.
Pew also finds that 59 percent, or more than half of American adults, support abortion rights for women, while 39 percent believe abortion should be illegal in most or all cases. Other polling shows seven in 10 Americans say the decision to have an abortion should be left up to the pregnant woman and her physician.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, nearly one in four women (23.7 percent) will have an abortion in their lifetime.
Abortion services, along with contraception, have become ubiquitous and a vital part of women’s reproductive health. The majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose.
Furthermore, while the number of abortions rose by nearly 80 percent from 1973 to 1980, peaking at nearly 29.3 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age, the abortion rate fell approximately by half from 1981 to 2017.
The only demographic that has not seen a decrease in the abortion rate are poor, minority women.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. birth rate fell by four percent in 2020, hitting a record low. That’s been true for years across all domestic communities.
For many Americans, it is still prohibitively expensive to have children. If given the choice, people may continue to recognize that they can only afford to have one or two children, or not procreate at all. In a democracy it is their choice to have that reproductive freedom.
A dear friend of mine who has two children and is a divorced single parent has a similar job to mine. If she is able to work, when her kids are in school, she earns a modest living. Because of an uncooperative co-parent, she often has to pay for child care when she needs to work, outside of school hours. She is literally at the mercy of a man who controls how she can make a living to support her family and have a career outside of motherhood.
In the end, when she pays for child care, she ends up either breaking even or making about a dollar an hour. To put that in perspective, the incarcerated doing prison maintenance labor can earn 14 cents to a high of $2 per hour, depending on the state.
Women who are mothers are already being enslaved by our broken system.
Until our society recognizes that child care should be more affordable or free as a fundamental right for working parents, we might just continue to see our birth rate fall as families make hard choices about procreation.
Overturning Roe v. Wade is not going to solve our low birth rate. It is just the beginning of the erosion of Americans’ individual rights, and not just for women.
Interracial and same-sex marriages as well as contraceptive rights could very well be the next freedom targeted.
Republican lawmakers and the Supreme Court should do their jobs and tackle the issues of helping families through affordable child care and eliminating the gender pay gap, instead of targeting reproductive rights for women.
While they are at it, they should pass some commonsense gun control legislation so that when our babies are born and later go to school, they are not slaughtered beyond recognition by military-style weapons.