WILLIAMSTOWN — As I held her hand, with my brother on Facetime from San Francisco, my mother died May 25, at the Williamstown Commons. After a long battle with vascular dementia, her suffering came to an end. She was 88 years old.
With my mom’s final wishes being respected, I have been planning how her celebration of life will be conducted with all the details of her Mass and burial. I’ve never planned a funeral. I’ve never even planned a wedding. I’ve planned a few birthday parties and numerous photo exhibits.
I am getting an education beyond caring for an elderly parent to what is involved in planning a funeral and I’m sure there is more to come as I handle the intricacies of her estate.
While in the thick of taking care of my mom, I was exhausted and heavy with the burden of responsibility as I tried to have a full-time job — and some kind of life for myself. I was literally working upwards of 80 hours a week. One of my friends, who was gravely concerned about me, sent me an article about caregiver burnout. It was very informative and I learned that, to put it mildly, I was on my way to being toast!
Now, I feel lighter. I think the anticipatory grief over the last four years is helping me to cope better than I could have imagined. I know there is much work ahead, but I accomplished my primary mission. And for that, I am truly proud.
Trying to ease the indignity of growing old and making my mom comfortable these last few years took a village. From her doctors to her vital caregivers, including myself, we did the best we could. The agencies that helped us along the way gave us great support. It wasn’t always easy, but we got through it.
As I was told many times by many people who took care of their parents, I will feel no regret for the inherent sacrifice it would take — and indeed I do not.
While I wish I had more counsel on the handling of other matters concerning her estate, I have learned some valuable lessons which I hope to share with others in future columns so that they can avoid the same hardship.
I am so lucky that I was able to take care of my mom and keep her at home for an entire year during the pandemic. And to be able to be with my mother when she took her last breath was a gift I will always cherish.
My heart truly breaks for those who were unable to visit their loved ones, in nursing homes, and be with them at the end.
Now that I am closing a chapter of my life, the world is awakening from the pandemic and things are starting to get back to normal. I thought my grief might impact that joy, but to my surprise, so far, it hasn’t.