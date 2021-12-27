NORTH ADAMS — Dan, my friend and I were sitting at a local business enjoying some cocktails during a recent holiday market. The place was packed and we were sipping drinks with our masks down. As per the requirement, we diligently wore masks as we walked around and checked out all the different vendors.
The people right next to us struck up a conversation and we indulged in small talk about the event.
“We aren’t from around here,” the woman with the deep southern accent says. “What is there to do?”
“Do you like museums? The Clark Art or Mass MoCA offer some great experiences,” my friend says.
“Yeah,” she said, “But we need vaccination cards and we aren’t vaccinated. My husband, there, got his first shot, and he hasn’t been able to taste anything since.”
Before the woman said anything else, my friend abruptly got up from the table we were sitting at and without skipping a beat, left the airspace we were sharing with this woman and her group.
My friend was really angry. And while it may have seemed a harsh reaction, she’s a breast cancer survivor and knows what it is like to be sick. She doesn’t want to take any chances, and frankly I don’t blame her.
Back in May, I remember sitting at a bar, with my man Dan, in one of our favorite restaurants. Like we do, we struck up a conversation with a woman on my side who was within inches of me. After I told her that I was fully vaccinated and not to worry about sitting next to me, she confessed that while she was vaccinated, her husband, who was sitting beside her, was not.
I didn’t flinch or move my seat. But it was May of this past year and everyone seemed to be celebrating. Vaccinations were open to everyone and there was a sense of hope going into the summer. But now, many variants later, we are still dealing with this plague and approaching the two year mark with no end in sight.
The unvaccinated are among us — and most of them are just walking around hiding in plain sight.
Let me first of all say that I have a relative, a doctor, who has had allergic reactions to vaccinations. She almost died after receiving the polio vaccine as a baby. But she recently was vaccinated and is now part of a clinical trial to monitor and study the vaccine’s side effects. For nearly two years, she has taken all precautions to exist in public. She had to get the shot if she wanted to continue practicing medicine because of mandates.
No matter where you live in the United States, you are required by law to have a valid driver’s license. If you drive a motorcycle, truck or other commercial vehicle, you need a license specific to that. Driving without a valid license can result in significant fines. Law requires all drivers to have car insurance so that pedestrians and other motorists are protected in a crash. Most states have laws mandating car insurance with each state establishing its own required coverage amounts and penalties for not having it.
The laws require drivers to stop at stop signs and adhere to traffic laws. What if a few just said that the laws don’t apply to them?
Businesses and corporations are beginning to have vaccine mandates as this pandemic stretches on. Should health insurance companies require higher premiums for those who are not vaccinated in much the same way that cigarette smokers pay higher premiums? Doesn’t the behavior of the unvaccinated and those who participate in unhealthy habits impact us all on some level? What about the weary health care workers, many of whom have left the profession, burned out by the pandemic?
While it is a choice to be vaccinated, those who are not, need to be culpable and take the proper precautions to protect themselves and more importantly — everyone else. Wear a mask, social distance and get tested regularly to make sure you are negative.
We all live in a society where we literally rely on everyone else for our livelihood. We’ve seen how the supply chain and labor shortages are impacting us all, not just locally, but globally. And while you may not believe in modern medicine and science, we have all benefited from such innovations in one way or another. The aspirin for your headache, the antibiotics for your infection or surgery to fix something that was broken inside you. What about medication for high blood pressure or depression?
Wishing for peace on earth still seems a lofty goal for our world, but maybe being a responsible citizen of planet earth is feasible, so we can get this plague behind us.