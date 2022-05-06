Gillian Jones: What stage of grief am I in now?

NORTH ADAMS — As I approach the one-year anniversary of my mom’s death, and my first Mother’s Day without her, I continue to mourn her in new and different ways. Sometimes, I wonder if the deep pain of the loss will ever be truly alleviated.
When my mom first died, I remember feeling OK. “I’m doing alright,” I’d tell people. I knew she was no longer suffering as she “shuffled off her mortal coil.” I was even relieved to no longer be carrying the overwhelming burden of her care.
Her death was anticipated. Because she suffered from dementia and was in her late 80s, I had been actively mourning her loss for years before her death.
But for the last couple of months, it surprised me to be feeling even more sadness bubble up. Sneaking up on me at times, it causes anxiety and interrupts my daily life. It is uncomfortable, and I’m beginning to learn how to live with it.
I’ve never experienced this kind of loss before even though I have mourned the deaths of many people and pets. Many of the human deaths were untimely, and some even died by their own hand, so the shock was jarring.
“Time heals all wounds,” they say, and perhaps down the road, it may.
Grief is a sign that we loved, and I know how lucky I am to feel that sorrow, because I loved so deeply and that love was unconditionally returned. I also know that I was lucky to have my mother in my life for such a long time. I didn’t lose her when I was a child or young adult. But as a good friend told me recently, grief is not a contest. Your feelings are your own and you are entitled to them. You cannot compare any one loss with others.
As I read about the stages of grief and the reality that everyone is different and mourns as such, I continue to ponder the biggest loss of my entire life.
The five stages of grief which stem from a model first presented in the book, “On Death and Dying,” by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross in 1969, include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
As a society we try to compartmentalize our common human experiences and find ways to explain it methodically. But everyone is different and we cannot gauge our grief by some scientific formula.
It is hard to believe she is gone and I sometimes forget. But I certainly don’t deny that. She was a constant in my life for more than 50 years.
While I am not angry that she is dead, I’m more frustrated with certain people like my brother and my father, who are emotionally unable, and unwilling, to share a common grief with me.
I wouldn’t say that I would make a bargain to bring her back to life, especially in the state that she was in, riddled with dementia and suffering in a body she had long outlived.
Now as for depression, I had been feeling it pretty intensely for the last couple of months. The feelings of sadness were complicated, and some days were so intense that it was debilitating. Not even the distraction of work could propel me forward. Fortunately, I am starting to feel better, but uncertain of what the future holds with these unpredictable feelings.
It’s been hard to share my grief with friends whose lives are as full and busy as my own. Furthermore, no one who hasn’t lost their mother understands what I am going through, so I’m reluctant to share it with them right now. However, I have shared tears with strangers and acquaintances who have also lost their mother. Most reveal that the grief they have for a parent who has died still plagues them — many years later.
“Will it get any easier?” I ask rhetorically.
Over time I will likely adjust to my “new normal,” and accept that my grief for my beloved mother will probably last for the rest of my life. After all, I still remember all those I have loved and lost. Most cross my mind at least once a day. But the sadness is not as painful as it once was.
Eventually, I hope it will become easier to accept the grief and instead bask in the memory of my mother, who she was and the good times we shared.