Gillian Jones: What the heck am I going to do with all these old family photographs?

WILLIAMSTOWN — It probably wouldn’t surprise readers to know that I have a lot of photographs.
My home must be half-full with photos on the walls, prints, film, negatives, slides, memory cards, mattes, frames, cameras and other photography equipment, including some old black-and-white darkroom tools.
Many of the cameras no longer work and they range from film cameras of various sizes from 35mm to 120 roll film to the early digital cameras dating back to the first decade of the 21st century. The collection even extends to my refrigerator where I have a solo 120 roll of unexposed film still in the box.
I am also the keeper of family photos for my family. The oldest photo I have is an image of my maternal grandmother. She is a baby and she is sitting up, all in white, in a wicker baby carriage from the Victorian Age.
In addition my mother and her only sister took tons of photos. They photographed each other mostly because they were inseparable.
They took fun and glamorous photos of each other wearing clothes that they sewed themselves. There are hundreds of photos, negatives and slides of them at various venues in Florida, Boston, New York City, Cape Cod and on vacations to Bermuda, the Virgin Islands and St. Thomas.
In addition to my own professional photography archive, from analog to digital, there’s a hell of a lot to sift through.
With no heirs, an estranged brother, and extended family that I am not close to, geographically or emotionally, I have to wonder: What the heck I am to do with all the family photos in my possession?
Back in 2019, I received a communication from a woman who found two of my family photos. She acquired them at the Palm Beach Country Antiques Fair, an event held monthly at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The two photos included a photo of my aunt — my mother’s sister — in a bathing suit in the 1940s. Her name was on the back of the photo, and my aunt was absolutely recognizable to me as I had seen photos from that time before.
The group photo, which was taken in the late 1920s was a bit more intriguing because not only did it feature my aunt and her older brother, but it also included two younger children who later died from incurable childhood illnesses. Now, every single person in that photo is dead.
While I had never seen any photos of young John and Margaret, I knew of their existence and was always told that vaccinations probably would have saved them, if they had been available at the time.
The adults in the photo include my mother’s maternal and paternal grandfathers, and an uncle. They are all wearing their swimming costumes from that period.
My mother, who was suffering from dementia, recognized the people when she looked at it and seemed to draw some enjoyment from looking at the old photo. I was never quite sure if she had ever seen it before.
The only reason this photo found its way back to me was because of the writing on the back identifying the people. That is really handy information and I think more people should do it, especially if they want to be helpful to the next generation.
That these photos ended up at an antiques fair is probably not that mysterious. I know my maternal grandfather lived and died in Florida. One of my mom’s brothers and his family also lived and died in Florida. It may well have come from their estates or somewhere else.
As I continue to go through my family belongings in my childhood home in Williamstown, I keep finding more old family photos. Many of them have identifying information on the back, while others do not. After doing some family research through Ancestry.com, I can now put a face on some of the names in my family tree. Other than that, I am unsure of what to do with all these photos.
Upon doing some research, there is a market for antique photos. I went on Etsy and found a forum for people selling old family photos, individually or in bulk.
There are probably many fascinating reasons why someone would collect antique and vintage photos of other people’s family. But who am I to judge?
If I cannot figure out what to do with these old family photos before I die, I guess I’d be OK with having a collector or artist sift through them.
To have someone else collect them, cherish them and perhaps even create art is better than having them end up at the landfill.