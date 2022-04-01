Gillian Jones: When your favorite parent dies first

NORTH ADAMS — “What is your favorite thing to photograph?” It’s a question I hear often.
I’m not really into superlatives when it comes to my work. I don’t have a favorite subject matter or all-time favorite photo. I’ve taken countless photos in my 30 years as a professional photojournalist. My photographs are like my children. How could I pick a favorite?
So, is it taboo to suggest that a parent has a favorite child? Is it an accusation of discriminatory parenting? And is it really that uncommon for a child to have a favorite parent?
Catherine Fransson’s book “Loving the Enemy: When the Favorite Parent Dies First” addresses this very topic.
It probably wouldn’t surprise readers to know that my late mother was my favorite parent. She was my mother and ultimately became my friend. She was present, involved, compassionate, empathetic, kind and equipped for the job of motherhood. She loved me unconditionally. She was by no means perfect, but she did her best.
I have written about my father, who is survived by my mother, and is about four years younger than she was. He lives in New Jersey, and while he was the “bread-winner,” for our family, he was not directly involved in the day-to-day child-rearing of us. He worked constantly, and in his free time, he had some joy from a community theater group of which he was a part. He is also a very generous person, helping my mother financially until her death and beyond.
Sundays were the day he usually visited. Making the long trip from Manhattan or New Jersey to our home on the north shore of Long Island in the 1970s, he would often share videos of theater productions he performed in. He wasn’t the kind of father to throw the ball around in the yard with us.
Eventually, the visits slowed and became infrequent to the point where it was mostly just holidays or important dates like Father’s Day and birthdays that he visited. When we moved to Massachusetts in 1982, my dad’s visits became even more seldom. But sometimes he would take the bus from Port Authority in New York City to Williamstown to visit us for the day.
Because my parents split up when I was six, I have some fond memories of my dad. I remember Easter egg hunts, birthday celebrations and holidays. For my little brother, who is four years younger, there was arguing and anger surrounding my parents in his very early life. My mom told me that during an argument between my parents, my baby brother held up his hand to protect my mom, who was holding him at the time.
My dad is perplexed about his relationship with his son, because my brother hasn’t communicated with him since 2009. It was sudden, my dad recalls, and he doesn’t know what he did wrong to deserve the silence.
Trying to maintain a relationship with my dad has been challenging at best. Like my mom, I have thrown up my hands many times and cried at the futility of it all.
No disrespect to my father, but while he did provide financial support far beyond his obligation, my mother made a home for us. She wanted children. I believe she wanted children and a family so badly that she married my dad.
My dad never hesitates to tell me how he went to New York City, after studying theater at San Francisco State University, to follow his dream of being an actor. While he had limited success, his dream never truly materialized. He met my mom, with whom he worked in the same office, and he fell head over heels in love with her. He often said she “blew him away!”
Now I know that my parents were ill-suited for marriage and for raising a family together. I also know that they both did the best they could.
Fifty percent of all marriages in the United States end in divorce or separation. My mother’s own parents divorced shortly after she was born in the 1930s. And here I am, yet to marry, with the procreation ship having sailed. I certainly did not want to jeopardize my career and livelihood by having children and risk having to raise them alone or with a co-parent who was ill-equipped to handle the task.
While my mom studied dance in New York City, I don’t think she dreamed about being a ballerina. My dad, on the other hand, has always had a flair for the dramatic and desire of being the center of attention. He plays the piano by ear and apparently had a good singing voice. While he had some success as an actor, I cannot help but feel like having children squashed his dreams of being a professional performer and perhaps even famous. I suspect he may live with some regret for not being able to follow that dream.
After my dad retired, from a career in which he earned a good living, I encouraged him to get involved in the theater, but his inability to remember lines paralyzed him from doing so. My mom had told me that he was even a pretty good director having seen something he directed.
In my early 30s, I did see him perform in a theater production — off, off Broadway — in New York City. It was fun to actually see him perform in person and not on a video. I wished I could have seen other live performances of his.
In general, I feel like my dad has very little interest in me. But I’ve heard, from others, that he is proud of my accomplishments. Lately, when we speak, our conversations veer toward discussions about his life: monologues in which he tells me the same story over and over again, about regret and lost potential.
When your favorite parent dies, you can feel like an orphan, regardless of your age, especially if the parent who is left behind is not capable of taking on a role they never truly embraced.