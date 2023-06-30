<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Gillian Jones: When a Williams fraternity adopted a refugee family

WILLIAMSTOWN — While I have officially resided in North Adams for well over 30 years, I grew up in Williamstown, moving there from North Adams in 1983. I was born in Queens and lived on Long Island until 1982. My mother, who was looking for a better place to raise us kids, learned of the Berkshires from a dear friend whose daughter lived in Lenox.

After two trips, my mother found us a place to reside in Williamstown, and we made the move. Unfortunately, the homeowner made a decision to change our rental to another home, which my mother deemed unacceptable. So we settled in at a local motel with no idea where our moving truck was. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, we were able to rent a house in North Adams for several months and later moved to Williamstown.

After moving out in 1992, I lived with my mother for nearly two years in Williamstown when I was taking care of her, until her death in 2021. Now I feel I have dual residency between the two municipalities and might eventually end up back in Williamstown living in the home I grew up in.

There is something truly special about the Berkshires. While in Williamstown there are an abundance of folks living quite well in parts of town, there are others who live a more modest life. But the generosity of its residents, and the large footprint of Williams College, has an impact going back decades.

A family portrait in newsprint

A copy of a photo published in The Cornerstone, courtesy of The North Adams Transcript, showing the adopted Hungarian family soon after their arrival in Williamstown on 1957.

Thanks to Gay Klaus-Scarborough, I was made aware of a story about how students in the Delta Upsilon Fraternity at Williams College adopted refugees fleeing Hungary in 1957.

After seeing a television broadcast about the Soviet Union’s brutal response to the Hungarian uprising in 1956, Williams College’s Steve Bullock, ‘57, decided to do something. So he got his members to adopt a Hungarian family.

Instead of spending their money on weekly parties, the brothers raised their monthly membership dues from $2 to $4 and sponsored the family for a year, until they got self-sufficient.

A woman talks while a man sits beside her

Beata Csanadi speaks about her experience visiting Williamstown for the first time since she was an infant when her family fled Hungary as refugees in 1957. Steve Bullock, Williams College Class of '57, who located the old newspapers with the family's story, is at left.

During Williams College’s annual reunion this year, another reunion took place between the two remaining members of the Csanadi family who escaped from Hungary and the Delta Upsilon fraternity brothers who sponsored them. It was the first time they had been in Williamstown since they left and moved to California in 1959.

With the help of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Williamstown National Bank and local Williamstown residents, the Csanadi family — Oswald Csanadi, his wife Maria, their 2-year-old son Oswald Jr. and 5-month-old daughter Beata — came to Williamstown and started a new life in the United States.

The Williamstown community responded to the refugee family’s needs with clothing, furniture and other necessities for the family’s resettlement. Mr. Csanadi even secured employment at Sprague Electric in North Adams.

A house

Beata Csanadi stands in front of the home they first lived in on North Hoosac Road in Williamstown in 1957.

When the family first arrived, they resided in the home of a local bank president. About a month later, they secured housing on North Hoosac Road for about a year and then later in North Adams before relocating to California. The home they briefly resided in is across the street from where I grew up and for many years was the home of the late Williamstown Police Chief John “Mike” Kennedy.

A woman speaks from a couch

Gay Klaus Scarborough talks about how she made contact with the grown children of the Csanadi family, who were adopted by a Williams fraternity in the late 1950s.

According to Klaus Scarborough, she decided to find out what happened to the family after finding some old newspaper clippings from friend and Williams alum Bullock. After several attempts, she finally made contact with Beata and Ozzie Csanadi, who reside in San Diego. Ozzie, a retired physicist, and Beata, a graphic designer and dancer, made plans to go to Williamstown for reunion weekend, hosted by the class of 1958.

While the two were busy with reunion activities and visiting local tourist attractions, their trip culminated with an intimate dinner featuring Hungarian goulash, made by Ozzie. That is where I met the two and had a small bowl of the delicious stew from a recipe that their mother Maria would make every Thursday for some of the fraternity brothers in her home.

While Beata was too young to remember that time in Williamstown, her brother Ozzie recalled some details and was able to revisit some of those places from his memory, including the house they lived in on North Hoosac Road as well as apartments on Chase Avenue and North Holden Street in North Adams.

A man sits in a chair and speaks

Ozzie Csanadi speaks about what he remembers from his time living Williamstown and North Adams after his family fled Hungary.

As the two reflected on their time in the Berkshires, they expressed how friendly everyone was.

“Everybody is so outgoing and friendly,” Ozzie said. “It makes me feel that is what my parents must have felt.”

“I could live here!” Beata exclaimed. “I have never met people who made me feel so welcomed and loved.”

They managed to squeeze in a trip to the summit of Mount Greylock and The Clark Art in between reunion festivities and plan to come back again, this time with their younger brothers, one of whom was born in North Adams. They also have plans to visit other area attractions, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, on their next visit.

A woman sits on a couch and holds a book

Beata Csanadi holds a copy of "Precious Legacy," the book her late mother wrote about her family fleeing from Hungary in the late 1950s.

Their path from Hungarian refugees to American citizens is outlined in vivid detail in their late mother’s memoir, which I have and plan to read in its entirety.

Williams college students who watched the news one night and were so outraged by what the Russians were doing to Hungarians that they decided to do something to help change the trajectory of one family of Hungarian refugees and others they later assisted. The Russian invasion of Ukraine today most certainly parallels that of the Hungarian invasion, and Beata works with Ukrainian relief efforts. As Ukrainian refugees and other immigrants seek hope and a new life in the United States, we should embrace our common humanity and reflect on our own ancestry in this melting pot of ours we call America.

