Hank Naughton: The war in Ukraine will hit home this winter. How bad will it be, and how will we respond?

Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas. "Over the last few months it has become clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to cut off his supply of natural gas to Europe as retaliation for their support of Ukraine," writes Hank Naughton. "Even though the U.S. actually produces more natural gas than we need, it pushes up the price of natural gas for our domestic markets."