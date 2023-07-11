An emergency room doctor's 7 tips for avoiding an ER visit this summer

Growing up, I was told not to run with scissors. I was also told not to swim for 45 minutes after eating. To my surprise, having worked as an emergency physician for almost 20 years, I have not seen a single scissor-running injury, nor have I treated a single patient for swimming on a full stomach. I do, however, see certain common things each summer.

Summer has already arrived in the Berkshires and with it, more people doing more activities than at other times of year. Our emergency departments typically see about a 15 percent increase in visits during the summer, so the chances you or someone you love will end up in the ER are at their highest. So, what are some simple strategies you and your family can use to stay safe and healthy this summer?

Ladders and heights

Working in the ER has given me a healthy respect for gravity. Ladders in particular are an underappreciated summertime danger. Everyone has projects they want to do around the house; most don’t think twice about pulling out ladders and hoisting themselves up in the air. Think twice! More than 22,000 people nationwide are injured using ladders each year. The Berkshires are no exception. If you must climb a ladder, do it with someone who can spot you, and stabilize the ladder at the base. Nothing will ruin your summer plans faster than a fall from a height.

Heat-related illness

If it feels like summers in the Berkshires are getting hotter, that’s because they are. During a heat wave, even on a cloudy day, it is easy to overheat and become dehydrated. Every summer patients are rushed to the ER as a result of heat exposure. Remaining hydrated is key. Water on its own is effective, but optimal hydration solutions contain small amounts of sugar and salts (also known as electrolytes), which help you to absorb and hold on to the fluids you drink. It isn’t necessary to spend money on sports drinks. You can increase the electrolyte concentration of plain water simply (and almost tastelessly) by adding a small pinch of salt and a few drops of maple syrup in your water bottle.

Also, be mindful to plan outdoor activities in the early and latter parts of the day. Wearing sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat will also make a huge difference when outdoors. No air conditioning inside? Evaporative cooling is highly effective; all you need is to sit by a fan and moisten your skin with a spray bottle. As water evaporates from your skin, your body will cool from the outside in. Always remember to hydrate and be sure to check on elderly neighbors. The elderly are especially vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related illness.

Intoxicants

Contrary to what some people believe, alcohol is not an effective hydration solution. In fact, it is more likely to dehydrate you. Moreover, alcohol consumption leads to a great number of potentially avoidable ER visits, whether from driving or boating under the influence, poor judgment and risk-taking behaviors. Over the long term, alcohol abuse leads to poor health outcomes, playing a major role in liver disease, pancreatitis, malnourishment, cancer and susceptibility to trauma.

Vehicles

Summertime fun often includes zipping around in cars, on motorcycles, ATV’s, dirt bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes. You may feel “the need for speed,” but speed can lead to serious trauma when things go wrong. Don’t ruin your summer with preventable injuries. Simple measures such as helmets, seatbelts, proper protective gear, visibility devices like lights and reflectors make a dramatic difference in safety. Ride with a buddy, when light is good and ride sober.

Bugs

If you live in Western Massachusetts, you are likely aware of the dangers posed by tick borne illness. Every summer we see cases of Lyme disease, anaplasma and babesiosis in the Berkshires. No need to lock yourself indoors. Simple interventions like covering legs and ankles when walking through the brush, using insect repellent containing DEET or permethrin on your skin and clothing, and making a habit of performing a tick check after a day outdoors will help ensure you do not carry any unwanted guests back home.

Water safety

Drowning is the third leading cause of preventable injury death worldwide, and the leading cause in children ages 1-4. Drowning can be fast, and devastatingly silent. You need only to turn your back for a matter of seconds and a swimmer can disappear. Alcohol often plays a role in drowning tragedies, along with poor supervision and bad judgment. Avoid swimming in unsupervised, unsanctioned waters. Do not swim alone, avoid cliff jumps and rock quarries, supervise children closely around pools and other bodies of water, and wear your life vest. Don’t let a fun day on the water become the worst day of your life due to a lack of seriousness about water safety. Lifeguards are in short supply, so be extra conservative and use common sense.

Preventative medicine

Finally, there is one more high-yield strategy I suggest to prevent illness and injury and to keep you out of the ER: get regular exercise. It may sound cliché, but regular exercise (along with smoking cessation) is the best way to improve your overall health, extend your life span, reduce your risk of diseases such as dementia, heart disease, hypertension and cancer. Moderate regular exercise decreases anxiety, depression and stress; it reduces falls, improves quality of life while reducing all-cause mortality. Exercise even improves sleep. I have yet to see a medical intervention that can accomplish all this. You don’t need to purchase a gym membership or expensive exercise equipment. Start with a brisk walk, four days a week, 30 minutes at a time. Invite friends to motivate you, bring your headphones, your dog, whatever gets you moving. Make exercising a habit this summer, and you will be happier and healthier for it.

Here's to a fun and healthy summer everyone. Be safe out there!