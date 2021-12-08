Health Take-Away: Vulnerable Berkshire County needs to keep up the fight against HIV

While the HIV/AIDS crisis that gripped the nation in the last two decades of the 20th century may seem to have been put on the back burner of social health concerns these days, Berkshire County and other regions of the country remain highly vulnerable to the infection and must continue to take vigilant, active steps to prevent a full-scale outbreak.

First identified in 1981, HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, one of humanity’s deadliest and most persistent diseases, which reached epidemic proportions in the 1980s and ‘90s. HIV attacks the immune system, making the person extremely susceptible to potentially fatal infections. HIV/AIDS to date has killed more than 36 million people around the world, including more than 700,000 in the U.S.

Despite years of research and many pronounced goals to eradicate the disease by certain end dates, there remains no cure and no vaccine in sight to prevent HIV/AIDS. Over the years, new treatments have been developed that have made an HIV/AIDS diagnosis more manageable and less of an automatic death sentence, but in some ways that also has created a false sense of invincibility, the illusion that the HIV/AIDS threat has somehow passed.

Most people who get HIV get it through unprotected anal or vaginal sex or sharing needles, syringes or other drug injection equipment. The combination of the two — having unprotected sex and sharing syringes — is particularly volatile.

For that reason, public health officials are especially concerned about HIV outbreaks in places like Berkshire County, where the rate of opiate-related substance use disorder (and with it, the potential for shared needle use) has been skewing higher in recent years.

They point to the alarming spike in HIV, back in 2015, of Scott County, Ind., a rural region with many similarities to the Berkshires in terms to demographics, economics and other social determinants of health. It was only when Scott County finally introduced an aggressive harm reduction program — similar to what was already in place in Berkshire County — that they were able to quell that perfect storm of factors that caused the outbreak.

There are powerful tools that can help prevent HIV transmission, and the most effective community-based harm reduction programs are using them every day. In addition to clear communication about the importance of protected sex, such programs need to include:

• Testing for sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis C for people over the age of 13.

• A Sharps Disposal Program through which anyone can bring in their used needles in a sharps container for safe disposal at no cost.

• A Syringe Service Program which provides clean equipment and syringes to those with substance use disorder to minimize the spread of infection within the community.

• Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution covers the steps that should be taken if an overdose is suspected, and how to correctly use naloxone (Narcan) to reverse an overdose.

• Access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), an oral medication for people at risk for HIV from sex or injection drug use. Studies have shown PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 percent when taken daily. Among people who inject drugs, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV by at least 74 percent when taken daily.

Today, there are more than 1.2 million Americans living with HIV/AIDS and more than 37,000 new infections each year. Of that new-infection total, just under 70 percent are gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men; just under 25 percent are heterosexuals; and seven percent are people who inject drugs.