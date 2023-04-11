Sara Lane: Occupational therapy enables people of all ages to participate in daily living

It’s the term “occupational” that might throw some people off at first. Many people think it only has to do with helping a person function in their job. Sure, it can help with that, but, it goes much broader and deeper. The word “occupational” in occupational therapy (OT) refers to the full range of activities people of all ages do to live functional, meaningful lives.
Our lives are made up of occupations, from the toddler whose occupations are to play and learn and develop important skills, to the older adult whose occupations are to engage with family and friends and manage their life and home. Anything that disrupts a person’s ability to perform that occupation, whether it’s an illness, an accident, or an injury, may require specialized OT.
That’s the work of the nearly 135,000 occupational therapists now providing professional services in the U.S. They help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills. OT also promotes functional independence to people with disabilities or developmental delays. By teaching skills, modifying tasks, and adapting a person’s environment, the occupational therapist removes barriers to daily living.
OT is almost always done in conjunction with physical therapy (PT), which may sound the same, but is quite different. The most basic difference between PT and OT is that PT focuses on improving the patient's ability to move their body, whereas an OT focuses on improving the patient's ability to perform activities of daily living.
Some describe the difference this way: PT helps a person get from point A to point B. It focuses on therapeutic exercise, manual therapy and other techniques that help patients regain movement in the body that was lost as the result of illness, injury or disability. OT helps a person do things once they get to point B. Now that they’ve physically managed to move from their bed to the bathroom or kitchen, what next? How do they brush their teeth, get dressed, make a meal, and do all the other everyday tasks? That’s the goal and role of OT.
One of the most common reasons to be seen by an OT specialist is someone who has suffered some sort of traumatic event such a stroke, a car accident, a broken limb from a fall, etc. At any given moment, many people in a community are undergoing that type of OT to restore their abilities, acuity, personal safety and functional independence.
OT plays a vital role in those circumstances, particularly for older patients who need help relearning some of the most basic tasks of daily living, such as getting dressed, using the toilet, bathing themselves, cooking a meal and managing their medications.
OT is a relevant and highly effective therapeutic tool throughout the human lifespan.
• The child with autism or a learning disability who is having trouble succeeding socially and academically at school.
• The young soldier with a traumatic brain injury whose difficulties with memory and organizational skills are keeping them out of active duty or even civilian work.
• The middle-ager who’s worried they won’t be able to return to an administrative job because of the neck injury suffered in a bicycling accident.
• The retired firefighter who’s deeply depressed following a mild stroke, convinced they’ll never be able to return home.
Occupational therapists are trained and ready to intervene, guiding patients through all sorts of physical, medical and emotional challenges, finding solutions that enable people to lead happy, productive and independent lives. No matter your age, health condition or disability, an OT practitioner can help you live life to its fullest.