Dr. Christian Galvez-Padilla: Robot-assisted technology dramatically improves detection, treatment of early-stage lung cancer

Continuous advances in the robotic technology surgeons use to diagnose and treat lung cancer is saving thousands of lives each year by finding those cancers far earlier and treating them far less invasively than ever before.
In my own experience as a thoracic surgeon, a combination of that technology and a major increase in the number of people who undergo lung cancer screening has produced a dramatic, encouraging flip.
Ten years ago, two-thirds of the lung cancers we were finding through our screening program were in late stage, often too late for effective treatment. Today, two-thirds of the lung cancers we are finding through our screening program are in early-stage, when patients can have a nearly 90 percent survival rate five years following diagnosis.
Where we were once were finding masses of cancer the size of a softball, we’re now seeing them the size of a pea or marble. That turnaround illustrates the critical importance of early screening, particularly for long-time smokers ages 50 and over who at some point smoked a pack a day for 20 years, even if they’ve quit.
It also demonstrates the extraordinary advantages robotic technology has brought to early stage lunger cancer detection and treatment. It’s truly flipping the odds and saving lives.
Still, lung cancer remains by far the leading cause — about 25 percent — of all cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer Society estimates about 130,000 people will die from lung cancer this year and nearly 240,000 new cases will be diagnosed. Cigarette smoking is linked to almost 90 percent of lung cancer deaths.
Unfortunately, more than 85 percent of lung cancer cases are detected too late for effective treatment. That’s why hospitals, health systems and primary care physicians nationwide are urging at-risk patients — particularly those with significant smoking histories — to get screened.
The key to lung cancer survival is early detection — and that’s where the combination of screening and technology is crucial.
The initial lung cancer screening that’s universally recommended is a low-dose CT (computed tomography) scan. In this test, the patient simply lies flat on a table that slides in and out of a body-length machine that takes multiple, low-radiation X-ray pictures of the lungs.
The scan can identify small nodules, spots or other abnormalities that may or not be cancerous but should be looked at further. In those cases, the next level of diagnostic screening many surgeons are choosing today is called robot-assisted bronchoscopy. It allows doctors to look at a patient’s air passages with a tiny camera located at the end of a flexible tube inserted through a very small incision in the chest.
The camera is connected to a video screen where doctors can actually view a 3-D image of the patient’s lungs. The device is also able to collect small tissue samples or biopsies from even in the deepest areas of the lungs. Patients are given an intravenous sedative to help them relax during this outpatient procedure, making them sleepy, but still awake.
Using the highly precise information gained through robotic bronchoscopy, doctors are able to detect early-stage lung with greater accuracy than ever before possible, and that allows them to design and perform life-saving treatments. That may include lung cancer surgery, where, once again, recent advances in minimally invasive robotic technology are dramatically improving outcomes.
Guided by high-definition imagery, the surgeon uses tiny instruments that move like a human hand, but with a far greater range of motion and precision, to remove diseased lung tissue and also access surrounding lymph nodes.
Technology is advancing. Screenings are widely available. It’s up to you to talk to your doctor about whether you should get checked for lung cancer.