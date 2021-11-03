Unlike some cancers, such as lung cancer, where many cases can be traced back to a single risk factor — like smoking — there are multiple, converging risk factors associated with breast cancer that should be understood and monitored by every woman.
It can be a long and sometimes scary list of risk factors, touching on everything from family history to individual exposures, but being familiar with the various risk factors can help save lives.
Fortunately, there are comprehensive risk assessment tools available today that breast imaging centers use to calculate a woman’s relative risk of developing breast cancer. The assessment can be done when a woman comes to a breast center for annual screening mammography.
Responses to multiple questions about individual and family history are entered into the system to calculate an estimated risk. The calculation is documented on the mammogram report, and the results can guide patients’ discussions with primary care providers about ongoing screening recommendations.
In general, annual screening mammography is recommended beginning at age 40 for average-risk women and should continue as long as a woman is in good health or expected to live at least 10 more years. There are some exceptions to the recommendation to begin annual screening mammography at 40, based on a woman’s risk profile.
In higher-than-average-risk women, mammography might be recommended to begin at a younger age, and/or supplemental screening tests, such as MRI or ultrasound, might also be advised in consultation with a primary care provider.
Regardless of a risk assessment number, if there’s a history of breast cancer in a first-degree relative (parent or sibling), a woman should begin annual screening mammography 10 years before the age at which the first-degree relative was diagnosed (but no later than age 40). For example, if a woman’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 40, the woman should begin annual screening at 30.
Average risk is considered to be a calculated lifetime risk of less than 15 percent. In this category, annual screening mammography is recommended. Digital breast tomosynthesis, also called 3D mammography, is widely available for screening and has been shown to both improve breast cancer detection and reduce the number of unnecessary callbacks from screening.
Intermediate risk is considered to be a calculated lifetime risk between 15 to 19 percent. Screening recommendations for this category are not as clear cut as for average or high-risk populations.
In this group, there is insufficient evidence to recommend for or against supplemental screening tests in addition to annual mammography. Sometimes women choose to pursue extra screening with MRI or ultrasound after discussion with their primary care providers, but extra screening in this population is not necessarily covered by standard insurance. Typically, the screening recommendation for women in this category is the same as for average-risk women.
High risk is considered to be a calculated lifetime risk of 20 percent or higher. The recommended screening protocol for women in the high-risk population includes annual screening breast MRI, in addition to annual screening mammography. If a woman is unable to undergo MRI imaging, then supplemental screening with ultrasound may be appropriate instead.
Factors included in risk assessment algorithms include age at first period, obstetric history, personal or family history of breast and ovarian cancer, use of hormone replacements and genetic testing results for specific mutations.
It can be anxiety-provoking to think about breast cancer risk factors, but knowing a detailed personal and family history will help women determine what screening program is optimal for them.
Calculated risk may change over time and should be interpreted within the overall context of a woman’s health care. Screening decisions should be made in consultation with primary care providers.