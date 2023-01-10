Charles Redd: A ‘dignity freedom fighter’ turns his sights to health care in the Berkshires

When I took on the newly created role of diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Berkshire Health Systems last August, it was really the continuation of a personal journey I’ve been on for much of my life, a continuous quest for dignity and opportunity — for myself, for those closest to me and for the community and world around me.
“Our universal yearning for dignity drives our species and defines us as human beings,” writes Donna Hicks, PhD, the author of two best-selling books on the role of dignity in creating organizational cultures that bring out the best in people. She defines dignity as “the glue that holds all of our relationships together, the mutual recognition of the desire to be seen, heard, listened to, and treated fairly; to be recognized, understood, and to feel safe in the world.”
Nowhere is that more important than in health care. I consider myself a dignity freedom fighter, which is the title of a recurring blog I write on the subject. My job is to advocate for the dignity of others navigating our health system. It is only through that lens that I will be able to clearly see the challenges many people in our community face every day.
The past five months have been eye-opening. I have met with people and organizations throughout the Berkshires who are doing hero’s work for our most vulnerable in the community. I have learned of the sacrifices being made every day so people can have food and shelter for their families. I learned about our rapidly growing immigrant population coming to the Berkshires because they know there are great organizations and people here who truly want to help and give people hope for a better tomorrow.
The health system needs to be an integral partner in making that happen. My job is the first-ever position at BHS dedicated to proactively developing and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives affecting patients, employees and the community.
I report directly to the president and CEO and am working closely with leaders across the organization to advance the mission, identify and reduce health disparities, create welcoming environments for patients, and support a diverse workforce. Whether you’re a patient or an employee, no matter your race, ethnicity or orientation, we want BHS to become a place where you’re able to see, hear and be with people who are just like you, who share your lived experiences.
I thought I knew from my own experience as a Black man raised in some of the poorest neighborhoods of Boston, all about what other people in similar circumstances were experiencing and how they could rise above it. But my dignity journey has helped humble me.
I used to say to people, “I was able to make it. I had hardships too. I grew up poor and Black in a single parent home, I had a time in my life when I was homeless, I had times in my life where I had to decide whether to pay the rent or feed my family.” In my arrogance I would say I was able to change my life. I put myself through school and became something better.
What I forgot about was all those people who helped me get there. I had not yet opened my mind, heart and eyes to those who are out on the frontlines doing the hard work of advocacy. I realized I needed to honor those who helped me by serving and helping others get the same opportunities.
Carrying the torch of dignity, I have been given a voice — in partnership with many other advocates throughout the Berkshires — to make a difference in people’s lives.