Dr. Ashley Miller: Building bone strength early can prevent breaks later in life

It’s a reality that cuts right to the bone. As we get older, our bones naturally become thinner, weaker and more susceptible to breaks.
Loss of bone mass happens to all of us over time. But more than half of all adults ages 50 and older in the U.S. — about 54 million people — are either living with or at increased risk of developing an advanced condition of declining bone mass called osteoporosis, which literally means “porous bone.”
The good news is that there are ways you can prevent osteoporosis or lessen its impact on your life by building your bone strength in your younger and middle-aged years.
Osteoporosis typically develops unnoticed, with no outward symptoms over many years. It’s often first discovered after a bone breaks. The most common fractures are in the hip, spine and wrist, usually the result of a fall. Hip fracture is the most serious consequence of osteoporosis. About half the people who break a hip will need to use walkers or canes for the rest of their lives.
Although it occurs in both sexes, women are four times more likely than men to develop osteoporosis. The hormonal changes that occur in women during menopause, particularly the decline in estrogen levels, can lead to a rapid decrease in bone density and therefore an increased susceptibility to breaks. After age 50, more than half of all women and about quarter of all men will have an osteoporosis-related fracture at some point during their remaining lives.
There are ways to test your bone density before problems arise. Your health care provider can order a bone mineral density test, also known as dual-energy X-ray (DEXA) scan. These determine how solid the bones are in your spine, hip and wrists.
All women over the age of 65 should have a DEXA scan (earlier if you have a family history or other risk factors). Men over age 70, or younger men with risk factors, should also consider getting a DEXA scan.
Treatments for established osteoporosis may include exercise, vitamin and mineral supplements. There are also several classes of medications used to treat osteoporosis. Your health care provider will work with you to find the best one for you.
There are actions you can take yourself to keep your bones healthy and slow down bone loss:
Eat a diet rich in calcium. We need calcium throughout our lives to keep our bones strong. Men and women ages 19 to 50 need at least 1,000 milligrams of calcium each day. After age 50, your body needs 1,200 to 1,500 milligrams.
Great sources of calcium are dairy products like yogurt and cheese, calcium-fortified orange juice and cereals, tofu and soy products, sardines, and green leafy vegetables like broccoli and collard greens. Calcium supplements can also help. Talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.
Get enough vitamin D. This is particularly challenging in places like New England with limited sun. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. Men and women ages 19 to 70 need 600 international units (IUs) of vitamin D each day. After age 70, your body needs 800 IUs of vitamin D.
Follow a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a mindfully healthy style of life can reduce the degree of bone loss. Begin a regular exercise program.
Exercises that make your muscles work against gravity (such as walking, jogging, aerobics, and weightlifting) are best for strengthening bones. Do not drink too much alcohol. Do not have excessive amounts of caffeine. Don’t use tobacco at all. And finally, do everything you can to prevent falls inside and outside of your home.