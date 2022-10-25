Dr. Caitlin Lopez: Women at higher risk of breast cancer need more aggressive screening

All women are at risk of breast cancer, but some are at far greater risk than others, and that’s why it’s important for every woman to understand where she stands on the risk spectrum.
On average, one out of every eight women in the U.S. — or 12.9 percent of the female population — will develop breast cancer at some time in their lives, which on its own should be enough to convince women within that average-risk group to follow the widely communicated recommendation for getting an annual screening mammography beginning at age 40.
But there’s a particularly vulnerable subset of women who are at a considerably higher risk of early-onset breast cancer. Based on several risk factors, those women have greater than a one out of five risk — a more than 20 percent chance — of developing breast cancer in their lives. So the screening recommendations for that high-risk population are decidedly different and more aggressive.
For starters, in addition to a regular annual mammogram, they should have an annual breast MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) screening, which uses strong magnets instead of radiation to take detailed, cross-sectional images to help radiologists see parts of the breast that may be hard to see with other imaging tests. Women at higher risk also may be advised to begin their annual screening at a younger age.
Comprehensive risk assessment tools are available at breast imaging centers to calculate a woman’s relative risk of developing breast cancer. The assessment can be done when a woman comes to a breast center for annual screening mammography. Responses to multiple questions about individual and family history are entered into the system to calculate an estimated risk. The calculation is documented on the mammogram report, and the results can guide patients’ discussions with primary care providers about ongoing screening recommendations.
A high-risk designation may be determined by one or a combination of factors, including:
• A family history of breast and ovarian cancer. The risk increases if a first-degree relative — a parent, sibling or child — is diagnosed with breast cancer, particularly if diagnosed under the age of 45. Cancer risk can be inherited from the mother’s or father’s side of the family.
• Genetic mutations. A woman is at higher risk if she has family members with certain genetic mutations, especially of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Those with hereditary risk for breast cancer have as much as an 85 percent lifetime risk of developing it. If genetic testing becomes a consideration, talk to a genetic counselor, nurse, or doctor who is qualified to explain and interpret the purpose and results of such tests.
• Dense breasts. Breasts comprised of more connective and glandular tissue and less fatty tissue have been associated with higher cancer risks. An imaging center can check a woman’s breast density and explain this risk.
• A high body mass index (BMI) of 25 or more. This is based on weight in relation to height. The higher someone’s BMI, the higher the risk of cancer.
Regardless if a woman is at average or high risk, if there is a history of breast cancer in a first-degree relative (parent or sibling), a woman should begin annual screening mammography 10 years before the age at which the first-degree relative was diagnosed (but no later than age 40). For example, if a woman’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 40, the woman should begin annual screening at 30.
While many risk factors like family history and genetics can’t be changed, all women can actively lower their breast cancer risk through diet and lifestyle choices: not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, limiting alcohol — and of course, getting regular health screenings, including annual mammograms and whatever else your risk profile deems essential.