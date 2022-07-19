Dr. Michael McHugh: Basic swimming and water safety rules are a summer lifesaver

As chief of the largest emergency room in the Berkshires and a veteran of many years of triaging all types of emergencies, one of the most difficult and heartbreaking of all are the children, young adults and people of all ages who fatally drown each summer in lakes, ponds, oceans, rivers and pools — usually due to completely avoidable mistakes, poor judgement and a lapse of parental oversight.
The national numbers tell a grim story. In the U.S., an average of 3,500 to 4,000 people drown every year, including boating-related drownings. That’s an average of 11 fatal drownings per day.
Drowning is a leading cause of death for children. More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. For children ages one to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death after motor vehicle crashes. Those statistics point to a screaming need for greater attention to personal safety and the safety of others, particularly children, when it comes to water recreation.
There are many common sense rules for staying safe in the water, but if people were to follow just four of them — keep an eye on your kids, keep an eye on your friends, don’t swim after dark and don’t mix swimming and boating with drugs and alcohol — the vast majority of drownings would not happen.
Here’s my longer list of 10 rules for summer water safety:
1. Learn how to swim well. This goes for kids and grownups alike. Enroll in qualified classes for swimming, water safety, basic lifesaving and first aid.
2. Keep an extremely close eye on your children. Turning away for even a moment can be a matter of life and death. Teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
3. Keep an eye on each other. If you’re an adult swimmer with friends and family, buddy up. Never swim alone. Never trust a child’s life to another child. Be sure one trusted adult on the shore or poolside knows where every swimmer is at all times.
4. Be aware of your surroundings. Never dive or jump into a pool or any body of water without knowing its depth or if there are rocks, weeds or other things that pose danger. If you’re swimming off a boat, stay clear of propellers. Be alert to passing motorboats, jet skis and anything else that could put you at risk.
5. Stay hydrated and fed. Being out in the sun all day, even when you’re swimming, can quickly dehydrate you, so drink plenty of water. It’s also important to replenish your energy with healthy snacks. But to avoid cramps, give yourself time to digest before swimming.
6. Take breaks. Every 30 minutes or so, come out of the water to give yourself and your muscles time to regenerate.
7. Don’t swim at dusk or dark. The lack of light can seriously impair your perception of depth and distance, so avoid the temptation of a moonlight swim.
8. No alcohol or recreational drugs. It’s a dangerous mix that sadly is associated with many drownings. It blurs your sense of risk and your ability to swim safely and respond to unexpected situations.
9. Go to places with lifeguards, but guard lives yourself. It’s always better to swim where there’s a lifeguard on duty, but don’t rely on it entirely. Still keep a close eye and your family and friends at all times.
10. A word on flotation devices. While swimming and boating, have young children and inexperienced swimmers use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. But don’t rely on those alone. Definitely don’t rely whatsoever on water wings, inflatable toys and other things designed purely for recreation, not safety.