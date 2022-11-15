Doreen Donovan: Want to kick the habit? The 5 D’s for quitting smoking could be the answer for you

Of the many lists of tips you’ll hear about when you’re trying to stop smoking, one of the simplest and most effective is what those of us in the field of smoking cessation call the 5 D’s for Quitting Smoking. They’re based on the well-documented knowledge that the most intense tobacco cravings are best managed through coping techniques that help you get past those first habitual impulses to light up.
No matter where you are in your quest to quit, the five D's can help you through the early stages of nicotine withdrawal and keep you on track when urges arise months, even years after you’ve quit. Whether you’re someone who’s truly ready to kick the habit or someone who’s skeptical after years of failed attempts, the suggestions below may resonate with you.
My professional recommendation is that these tips are most effective when combined with nicotine replacement therapy products — patches, lozenges, etc. — that can be prescribed by your primary care physician.
As it stands, cigarette smoking remains the No. 1 cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the U.S., accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, about one in five deaths. Those numbers underscore the importance of not starting to smoke in the first place — or, if you’ve caught the habit, taking serious steps to quit now.
Here are the five easy-to-remember D strategies that can help smokers curb the cravings that come with quitting:
• Delay the impulse. Cravings are tough to ignore, especially in the early phase of trying to quit. But behaviorally speaking, cravings usually pass surprisingly quickly. Pick an easy time frame. Tell yourself you’re not going to smoke for the next five or 10 minutes. When the time’s up, notice how you feel. You may be surprised that the craving has gone away or at least eased considerably. If not, try another five or 10 minutes or go to one of the other tips on this list.
• Distract yourself. When you get that first urge to smoke, immediately do something else until the craving passes. It may sound easier said than done, but it works. Phone a friend. Do the dishes. Go through your e-mail. Finish a chapter from the book you’re reading. Do anything that distracts you for a few minutes until the urge subsides.
• Drink water. Hydration is one the healthiest things you can do for yourself in general, and it’s one the easiest replacements for having a cigarette. Instead of lighting up that first cigarette of the morning, drink up a tall glass of water instead. Sipping on a water bottle throughout the day can also help satisfy the fixation of having something in your mouth, instead of a cigarette. Keeping hydrated also can help with the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal, such as hunger, fatigue, headaches and sweating.
• Deep breathing. For smokers and nonsmokers alike, this is one the best stress relaxation techniques of all. Try this at home, at work or any time you have a cigarette urge. Find a quiet place to sit. Breathe in slowly and deeply through your nose for several seconds, letting the air fill your lower belly. Hold that breath for seven seconds. Then then exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of eight. Do this about 10 times. You should feel far more relaxed and may notice your craving has gone away.
• Discuss. Talking with someone you know and trust about your determination (or struggle) to quit smoking is an important part of the cessation process. Your doctor. Your partner. A friend. A health coach. Anyone who can remind you that you’re not alone in your quest to quit and remain smoke-free.