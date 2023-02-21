Jialin Su: Know the life-saving differences between a heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest

One’s plumbing. The other’s electrical.
Knowing the difference between heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest can literally be a matter of life and death. While they may sound alike and are both potentially fatal medical emergencies, they are very different events requiring different responses.
A heart attack is a circulation or plumbing malfunction in which blood flow to the heart is somehow blocked or clogged, triggering physical symptoms (chest pain, shortness of breath, etc.) in a normally still-conscious patient. Call 911. The patient needs to get to a hospital immediately.
A sudden cardiac arrest is an electrical malfunction in which the heart stops sufficient mechanical beating without warning, causing the patient to lose pulse, collapse, and lose consciousness. Call 911 and begin immediate chest compressions, continuing until medical help arrives.
Sudden cardiac arrest is the more immediately serious of the two. Ninety percent of the roughly 400,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occur in the U.S, each year are fatal. The 10 percent who survive receive immediate medical attention, starting with chest compressions.
One recent notable survivor of cardiac arrest was Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during an NFL game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The immediate response by medical attendants on the sidelines, followed by treatment by a cardiology team at a nearby hospital, saved his life. The Hamlin incident brought attention to the differences between cardiac arrest and heart attack.
Let’s go a little deeper into the differences between these two types of cardiac events.
A heart attack can happen when the coronary arteries supplying the heart muscle with blood become narrowed from a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances collectively called plaque. This plaque buildup can be treated preventively with medications and a therapeutically healthy lifestyle. Left untreated, the plaque becomes unstable due to bleeding or a clot that forms in or around the plaque.
Warning symptoms of a heart attack, which can start slowly and persist for hours, days or even weeks, often going away and coming back, typically include shortness of breath and pain in the chest, neck, jaw, arms or back. Recognizing those signs and seeking immediate hospital treatment is key to preventing or minimizing damage. Time is muscle.
Not every heart attack occurs with warnings. Some patients have their first episode of chest pain when the heart attack is already active. Some can have sudden cardiac arrest at the same time.
Cardiac arrest may be caused by almost any known heart condition, including an acute heart attack. Most occur when a diseased heart’s electrical system malfunctions and causes an abnormal heart rhythm.
Other possible causes include severe heart failure, scarring of the heart tissue, with or without a prior heart attack; thickened or dilated heart muscle due to high blood pressure or genetic diseases; severe heart valve disease or other conditions. Cardiac arrest can also occur secondary to other medical conditions such as respiratory failure, trauma and recreational drug use.
The symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest are far more dramatic than a heart attack. Its victims often collapse without warning. They immediately lose consciousness and stop breathing.
An immediate response is critical. Call 911 and immediately begin chest compressions. Using both hands, one over the other, push hard and fast in the center of the chest with the full weight of your body. Count 100 compressions per minute.
While other aspects of CPR, such as mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or an automated external defibrillator certainly can be helpful, chest compressions are the best immediate course of action while waiting for emergency responders.
As we commemorate National Heart Month, learning how to recognize and respond to different heart events is one way to save lives in your home or workplace.