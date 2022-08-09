It’s music to your ears — and your health

The power of music in making us feel better, both physically and emotionally, is intuitively well known, and now a growing body of research is validating just how real that effect can be.
Multiple studies have shown that listening to and experiencing music actually improves our vital signs and overall health, triggering the release of chemicals in our brains and bodies that help reduce anxiety, depression, blood pressure and pain, while enhancing our mood, mental acuity, memory and even our physical stamina. The combination of music and exercise strengthens our physical endurance and reduces muscular fatigue. What’s music to our ears is beneficial to our physical and psychological well-being.
But like anything that’s good for you, we sometimes forget or don’t think we have time to put those benefits to work. We get caught up and may neglect to take moments for ourselves, even for something as seemingly simple as listening to music.
To experience the full benefits of music, we should listen actively, not just passively, allowing the notes, beats and rhythms to enter our ears and reverberate through our minds and bodies. Here are a few ideas you might consider for incorporating music into to your personal daily routine:
• Change the station. Literally and figuratively, sometimes you just need to do it. Driving to work in the morning, try switching from news to music, whether it’s something uplifting to energize you or something softer to soothe you. Allow music to help manage your morning mood — and nighttime too.
• Listen to your loved ones play music. I have a son who plays the piano; he practices every day, and I love hearing his music fill the house. If you have someone at home who plays an instrument or sings, take time to cherish those moments.
• Learn to play or sing yourself. A great personal way to feel the benefits of music is to learn how to play an instrument or train your own singing voice. Let the music from within help heal you. Learning new skills like a musical instrument is linked to improvements in cognitive function.
• Keep singing in the shower. Many of us do this anyway; it’s natural reaction to the feel and sound of the water and the echo of your voice. So, if you’re the star singer in your own shower, keep it up! Don’t be shy about bringing your singing to other rooms, like the kitchen, when you’re washing dishes or preparing a meal.
• Move to the music. When you add movement to the music, that's the whole package. We might see people dancing freely on the lawn at Tanglewood during a popular artist concert, but we’re too self-conscious ourselves. Here’s a thought: Who cares? Probably just you. Get up and let the music move you.
• Marry the music to the moment. If you’re choosing music for a physical activity, clearly you want the right mood — something calm and ethereal for yoga, something more rhythmic for an aerobic workout. Exercise with a soundtrack works best.
• Celebrate musical memories. Replaying your most loved songs from your childhood, wedding day and other important times of your life causes a chemical response, bringing you back to those moments and feelings. Studies of Alzheimer's patients have shown that music can spark moments of lucid familiarity — and happiness.
• Add music to your meal. Playing soft music and dimming the lights actually does slow down your eating, so you end up consuming less and enjoying more. Bringing a more mindful experience for the body, mind and spirit.