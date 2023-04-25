Specialized occupational, physical therapists treat the ‘pelvic floor’

Millions who struggle with the frustration of urinary and bowel incontinence, as well as other conditions of the body’s pelvic floor, have a ready resource in a group of medical professionals specially trained to treat such problems: physical and occupational therapists.
Your pelvic floor is made up of muscles, ligaments and connective tissues which work together to support the pelvic organs, assisting in such essential bodily tasks as bladder and bowel control and sexual function. When these structures aren’t working as they should, they can cause pain and other symptoms that interfere with daily functioning.
The problems of the pelvic floor can vary dramatically. For some, it’s urinary or fecal incontinence. For others, constipation or pain may be symptoms. Pelvic floor therapists are occupational therapists (OT) and physical therapists (PT) who have received specialized training to provide individualized assessment and treatment of those and other persistent problems.
They can also be a resource for treating a growing range of other conditions and patients, including women before and after childbirth, men before and after prostate surgery, and in instances of pelvic organ prolapse.
In the past, many of these conditions were never really talked about. People basically accepted them as a reality of life, of getting older. But now, people are more open to finding solutions. Today, primary care providers, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are talking to their patients openly about how well — or not — their pelvic floor systems are functioning. Thousands of referrals are being made every day to OT/PT specialists in pelvic floor therapy for patients of all different ages and stages of life.
It starts with an evaluation. Your OT/PT specialist will do a thorough examination and ask a series of questions aimed at getting to the root cause or possible contributors to your condition. Your daily diet, fluid intake, bathroom schedule, mobility and physical activity level, along with sleep routine and the daily stresses in your life are a few of the many considerations that will be discussed.
Your OT/PT will work with you and your referring provider to develop an individualized treatment plan that may include pelvic floor relaxation, possibly some strengthening exercises and manual therapy, as well as lifestyle and nutrition modifications. Your plan will be developed around your needs to include functional and dynamic movements that approximate the activities you participate in while living life.
Patients with similar sounding problems may have very different pelvic floor treatment plans. Your program will be based on your individual needs.
Pelvic floor therapy is as much or more about relaxing the pelvic muscles as it is about strengthening them. Your OT/PT will take you through a series of exercise techniques aimed at both strengthening your pelvic floor muscles and conditioning them to relax and release when needed.
Breathing techniques are another major focus, regardless of the specific condition. Effective breathing from the diaphragm is what helps the range of motion of the pelvic floor muscles and strengthens the pelvic floor. This takes into account the impact of the nervous system on your symptoms and will be included in your comprehensive treatment plan. That combination of exercises, along with the nutrition and lifestyle aspects of the plan, deliver the needed therapy.
The sessions with your therapist will be private and confidential. Due to the personal nature of this therapy, it’s important that you have a safe place to talk about concerns, without judgement. The utmost in confidentiality is intended to build trust as you work together.
If you feel that you may be helped by a pelvic floor assessment, talk to your provider. There may be solutions to address your concerns. There’s no need sit there alone with these challenges.