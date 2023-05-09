Women are choosing midwives for a lifetime of care, not just childbirth

Throughout time and across the globe, midwives have been the traditional care providers for pregnancy and childbirth. Midwives view childbirth as a normal life event and provide expert care and support to women and families during this transformational time of life. Today, women also choose midwives as their provider for a full range of life-long gynecologic and reproductive health care needs.
Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are registered nurses who earn master’s or doctorate degrees in nursing with a concentration in midwifery. Midwifery programs are housed in schools of nursing in many top universities across the United States, including Yale, Georgetown, Columbia, and the University of California San Francisco.
Like physicians, CNMs in Massachusetts have full independent authority to write prescriptions and admit, manage, and discharge women from hospitals. CNMs are board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB), and are fully licensed to deliver comprehensive midwifery care, including prenatal, birth, and postpartum care, gynecologic examinations, and family planning services.
CNMs are integrated into wider healthcare systems, working in office and hospital settings, birth centers, as well as caring for women and families choosing homebirth. CNMs work collaboratively with physician colleagues to provide the highest quality care. If complications or other issues arise requiring specialized attention, the midwife will refer patients to those physicians in a seamless transfer of care.
From puberty, throughout the child-bearing years, and past menopause, CNMs serve as a continuous presence and a constant source of care and consultation for the entire female life span. The services provide by Certified Nurse Midwives include:
• Annual physical exams
• Pap smears and other preventive screenings
• Menstrual consultation
• Birth control counseling and prescriptions
• Prescriptions for medications
• Sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment
• Management of uncomplicated gynecologic problems
• Pregnancy and childbirth, including assisting obstetricians during a cesarean section if needed
• Postpartum care
• Normal newborn care
• Mental health screening, treatment, and referrals
• Menopausal and post-menopausal care
CNMs bring a unique philosophy to the care they provide. Midwives believe women deserve care that promotes a continuous and compassionate partnership, acknowledges a person’s life experiences and knowledge, includes individualized methods of care and healing guided by the best evidence available, and involves therapeutic use of human presence and skillful communication. They strive to be your partner in care, not just your provider. They spend extra time during appointments, actively listen to concerns, and provide education.
Reproductive health care is a complex reality of a woman’s life. CNMs understand that talking about something as intimate as your body and reproductive system can make a woman feel vulnerable. One of the main goals of the midwife is to create a safe space for women to discuss such matters freely.
Midwives help patients make decisions and choices about their lives and health that align with their personal values. This is done with a form of communication called shared decision-making, a process through which women and midwives collaborate on healthcare decisions. Midwives educate patients and provide evidenced-based information on available options for a particular healthcare decision, and the woman then takes this information into consideration to make the best choice for herself and her family, in line with her values.
Certified Nurse-Midwives are highly trained health professionals who stand ready to care for women throughout the life span. They offer a unique option for women who value education and individualized plans of care.
Maribeth Pomerantz, CNM is the Clinical Director of Midwifery at Berkshire OB/GYN, an affiliate of Berkshire Health Systems.