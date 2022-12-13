Maureen Logan-Daniels: Staying healthy for the holidays means focusing less on food, more on family and friends

While we like to think December holidays are all about family, generosity and gratitude, the truth is they too often become more about overindulgence — feasting on food, giving and getting expensive gifts and generally losing sight of the true meaning of these honored traditions.
What if our holiday to-do lists were more about being present, not buying presents? Wrapping the people in a giant hug, not wrapping gifts in shiny paper. Making memories, not cookies. Being the light, not just stringing them.
These are things we all know, of course. But surrounded by so much food, frenzy and social media influence, it’s easy to forget.
Let’s face it, food is a big temptation this time of year. Most Americans will gain one or two pounds over the holidays. Some report weight gain of seven to 10 pounds. Most people never lose what they gain, so it really adds up.
The December holidays aren’t the right time for a weight-loss campaign, but you can focus on two ways to maintain, not gain weight, and stay healthier during the holidays.
Indulge without overindulging
It’s important to not deny yourself certain culinary delights that are part of your tradition. Try the 80/20 rule: 80 percent of the time choose heathy options, 20 percent more indulgent.
Maybe there’s that incredible French toast casserole your sister makes every Christmas. Go for for it. Savor the moment, it’s once a year. Maybe you’ve got invitations to three or four parties during the month.
Feel free to pick and choose which to attend or even attend them all but decide ahead of time at which ones you’ll be more a little more indulgent with food, and at which you’ll use a little more restraint.
The same with alcohol. Be the designated driver for some of those outings; enjoy an adult beverage or two at the others
It’s a good idea to not show up to a party hungry. Before you go, quell your appetite with some healthy protein so you’re not heading straight to the buffet table as soon as you arrive.
If you’re bringing a dish or hors d’oeuvre yourself, make it healthy. You’ll know there’s at least one alternative to the usual spread of pepperoni, cheese, chips and dips. If there’s an array of decadent Hanukkah desserts facing you at your uncle’s gathering, go ahead and take a small sampling of one or two.
At all times, eat mindfully, enjoy each bite between conversations. When the party’s over and you think you may have indulged in more food than planned, be forgiving to yourself. Take a longer walk the next morning.
Shift the focus from food to other family activities
If you don’t already have a tradition involving some sort of group physical activity, start one or two.
If there’s snow, play in it! Go sledding or ice skating. Build a snowman. Go caroling around the neighborhood. Have a winter solstice bonfire in your backyard. Attend one of the local festivals of light. If your church or synagogue has family activities, take advantage.
Perhaps volunteer the whole family at a food pantry or community meal. Try new activities like bowling or indoor rock climbing. Go for a brisk family hike on a Berkshire trail.
At home at night, have the kids pick some board games that can occupy the family for hours. Create space for a dance floor and crank up the music. For quieter moments, holiday movie nights are always a good way to cozy up together.
It’s spending quality time with the people we love — not the meals we share and the presents we exchange — that are the most meaningful gifts of all.