Henry Hagenah: Josh's ambivalence with his own Runaground

Earlier in the summer, I began to train for the Josh Billings Runaground after a 25-year absence.
A curious thing happened after an infrequent bike ride. I was beat, dehydrated, coming in for a landing and trying to avoid the family terrier.
I didn’t have the energy to unclip from my pedals and toppled over, casually observing the horizon slowly rotate above me, then coming down hard on a landscape rock.
I woke up after a spell and, as if someone had pulled the string on the back of an old rag doll, started spouting Josh Billings’ aphorisms.
“A dog is the only creature that loves man more than hizelf ... the man who wares a paper coller a hole week and keep it klean ain’t fit for enny thing else ... as a general rule when a woman wears the britches she has a good rite to them ... I know plenty of fokes who are so kontrary, that if they fall into the river, they would insist on floating upstream ... squeaky wheel gets the grease ...”
Feeling less delirious the next day, I scoffed at my image in the mirror. I put on a Sox hat and a brewery T-shirt. I look ridiculous. I need a beard and a slouch hat. I’m ordering from Amazon. I also need suspenders, knickers, maybe a Civil War Henley?
“I’m just more comfortable like this, Anne.”
I barely heard her blunt response to a sister, “... better snap out of it. I’ll call the doctor. He’s off his medication.”
Parading around in my more suitable haberdashery, it struck me as if I’d been hit by a Clydesdale horse. I’m Henry Wheeler Shaw, aka Josh Billings!
After an unsolicited speaking engagement to mildly amused Arcadian bike shop employees, I was interviewed by a local pressman who happened to be in the store.
“So, Mr. Billings, are you doing the ironman?”
I responded easily with my years of experience as a fast talker. “Well, I used to be a real estate man, then a humorist, but along comes Mark Twain. I passed the torch to him. Takes one brilliant fellow to appreciate another. Now, I’m more focused on my physical fitness: the Runaground!”
The reporter figured he’d entertain himself while waiting for his bike. “The Runaground bears your name. Are you associated with the race?”
“Yes, I’m on the race committee, but my brand of wisdom requires time. I ain’t fast food, and my arguments iz often interrupted by the fall of the gavel, ‘Meeting adjourned!’ No matter. While I have your ear, it’s a darned sight eazier to find six men who kan tell exactly how a thing ought to be than find one who will do it.”
“OK, thank you for that. Were there triathlons in the 19th century?”
I filled my pipe and prepared to educate the lad. “Back in my time, the race used to consist of a donkey leg, tug a war and a mud wrestle, but now they got me on a carbon bike that’s light as a fiddle, a shiny log called a ‘surf ski’ that barely stays vertical. Then I transition to runnin shoes? Tell me, why wud ya bother runnin’ if some barmaid weren’t chasing you down to pay the tab? Anyway, they now have a category for 60 and over amputees! After five joint replacements, a procedure that takes off your limbs then sews ‘em back, on that’s pretty much what I iz. Poor Civil War soldiers could have used that tonic. Plus, road biking is like fight’n in war. Teslas and Range Rovers nearly run my Cannondale in the ditch every time they pass. Just want to scream, ‘Hey guv’na, share the trail! Also have a long gun I purchased online if anyone tries to draft behind me, but generally my mellifluous vapors keep ‘em back.”
The young reporter examined his watch. “Hmnn, yea, smell what you mean ... so what do you think of the controversy with Tanglewood?”
“I’ve got nuthin against the symphony. I just prefer bluegrass music. I consider myself a ‘nonmember of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.’ That’s an inside joke from another decade, son. Anyway, the committee is very grateful for the BSO’s generous offer of a parking lot they have no use for. Reminds me that ‘misplaced charity is a good blunder few make. If yew want tew git a good idea of a man’s karakter, find out what hiz opinion of his nabor iz.’”
Exiting the shop with his newly repaired bike, the hurried reporter conveyed well wishes and struggled a bit while Mr. Billings graciously held the door. He asked one final question. “So what time do you expect to finish in?”
“Well, to be perfectly candid, I won’t be finishing. I am told that if I go real slow, and other folks fly by, it will launch me on my journey home. I have an invitation from Ulysses S. Grant to speak at the White House!