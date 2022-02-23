Elliott Greenblott: How to protect yourself from an email scam

The email from a friend is simple: “Do you have an Amazon account? Odd question so you check out the sender address and sure enough, it displays the name of your friend. Over the course of the email exchange, your friend explains a problem with his/her Amazon account, asks you to purchase an “e-card” and forward it to a “relative” at an address provided. SCAM!
Protecting yourself from appearing on the “victims list” is fairly easy. Begin by ensuring that the sender address is actually the address of the friend. Criminals are very good at establishing imposter addresses to fool intended victims; for example, using egreenblott@hotmail.com when the correct address is egreenblott@aarp.org. More important than the address verification, call the friend and ask if the request is real. If it is, I leave it to you to decide what to do. If it’s a scam, report it to the FBI Internet Crime Center, IC3.gov (see reporting details later in this article).
So, how did this happen. At one time the answer was that a person’s device (computer, tablet, phone) was compromised but now there is a far more serious possibility. The real victim of the crime is the person who supposedly sent the message! Here is how the scam plays out (I’ll use a fictitious name, Dwane).
At some point in the past, Dwane received an “authentic” email message from his internet service provider: “A third party has attempted to access your account. Please ¬CLICK HERE¬¬ to verify your identity. Without this verification, we will close your account.” Dwane reacted as many of us would by clicking the link in the email (WRONG MOVE). Dwane should have looked at the sender’s email address to see if it was legitimate. An email from a company like Verizon would be addressed from “@verizon.net” and not Gmail, Hotmail or Ymail.
Dwane, instead, clicked the link in the message and opened a page that appeared to be the Verizon web site asking him to enter his ID and password. After doing so, he received a confirmation screen acknowledging verification and possibly was taken to the real Verizon web site. In a matter of a few minutes, a criminal managed to obtain access information to an account. Of course, the victim is unaware of what happened.
As the criminal, I have a couple of ways to proceed: I could simply check incoming and outgoing emails, I could look for account numbers, I could look for compromising information, I could change your account password and account identification information. The most likely way to work is quite simple and potentially rewarding: use the “forward mail function” available from all providers to have every incoming message copied to a newly created account. I could also delete incoming messages that could put my scam at risk of being discovered.
As the victim or possible victim, there are some critical steps for me to take. Open my account and check to see if my mail is being forwarded to another address. If it is, copy down that address and disable the forwarding feature. Change my account password to a robust passphrase. Experts differ on the length of a secure passphrase but all agree that it should be no fewer than 12 characters long including upper/lower case letters, numerals and symbols.
Next, it is critical to report the crime. Preserve the details. Make a copy of the email message noting the date/time it was received, the sender’s address, and spelling or grammar errors. In addition, have handy the email forwarding address noted above as well as the address of the web page used in the scam.
Two federal agencies address these crimes: the FBI (IC3.gov) and the FTC (ftc.gov). Both sites provide reporting forms.
Finally, email friends and family members in your “Contacts” or Address Book to advise them of what happened. Suggest that they too may want to check their accounts (send them a link to this article).
Questions or Comments? Email egreenblott@aarp.org.