PITTSFIELD — With vaccines against COVID-19 widely available, I’d like to think that it’s only a matter of time before the pandemic ends, and we emerge into a post-COVID-19 world.
The virus has necessarily changed the world, but in the face of adversity, it’s also brought useful innovations and improvements to everyday life. Here are a few I think should stay after the pandemic.
Applying COVID lessons to flu season
Social distancing and mask-wearing had one welcome side effect: Flu season was almost nonexistent, with WMTV recently reporting that there was a staggering 96.3 percent decrease in flu cases during the 2020-21 flu season compared to the average of the last four flu seasons.
Keith Collins of The New York Times reported in April: “The latest flu season, which normally would have run until next month, essentially never happened.” But it is also important to note that they pointed out that after social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines are lifted, the flu could come back with a vengeance. “If immunity to the flu declined during the pandemic because of the lack of exposure to the latest flu strains, more people than usual may be susceptible to the virus,” Collins notes.
Because of our lack of exposure to influenza during the last year, there is great incentive to keep up mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and social distance when possible, especially in crowded areas, because when the flu comes back, it could hit harder than previous years.
Mask-wearing in particular during flu season was already commonplace overseas in many Eastern Asian countries, and given how manageable this flu season has been, I hope it sticks in America. Besides, they also can be effective at shielding your face from the cold, and are not as cumbersome as a ski mask.
This also applies to the abundance of hand sanitizer that has become commonplace in workplaces and stores. While many might see it as an unnecessary expense, especially in busy public places like grocery and department stores, hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing only makes these places cleaner and safer for customers and employees alike.
Investments in digital infrastructure
Businesses have had to evolve during the pandemic, expanding their online presence and offerings, whether that be converting traditionally in-person events to virtual events over Zoom, making ordering food and products easier through online ordering and curbside pickup and delivery, and keeping their websites and social media accounts up-to-date, which are vital tools to keep customers in the loop as business hours and in-person service have necessarily changed with each step of the state’s reopening.
All of these innovations are good things, and they need not go away after COVID-19. Going forward, live in-person events like lectures, concerts and sermons can still be streamed simultaneously on Zoom, YouTube or Facebook, increasing the accessibility of these events for the homebound, those without reliable transportation and those miles away from the Berkshires that still want to be connected to their hometown.
Online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery — whether done locally or through a third-party service like Instacart or Doordash — make it easier for consumers to buy products. A healthy online presence for a business functions as not only natural marketing, but it ensures that your customers know what’s going on with your business without having to drive to its physical location.
I would not be surprised if, going forward, we see hybrid approaches of in-person events and customer service strategies like we saw before the pandemic, and technology/internet-based solutions many businesses have embraced during it, as these tech-based strategies have benefits that don’t go away after we reach herd immunity against COVID-19, though most of them are not 1-to-1 replacements of prepandemic practices.
These are just a few things I think should stay in some form after the COVID-19 pandemic. While nowhere near worth the human life lost during the pandemic, in many instances, adversity forced us to rethink our habits and practices, and in many ways, we found better ways of doing things.
As we wade through a still-raging global pandemic hopefully in its last act, sometimes it’s nice to take a minute and appreciate these small steps forward we’ve made. Because sometimes, it’s those little things — these small kernels of everyday life that have become normal to us — that help you move forward, though the day, one step closer to the new normal that awaits us at the end of this crisis.