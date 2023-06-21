Clarence Fanto: It's time to hang up or ban cellphones during school hours

LENOX — Educators, many parents and a growing number of students have been sounding the alarm about how the presence of cellphones — and “smart” watches for that matter — are disrupting learning, massively.
But now, lockbox action is needed, once and for all. And, in my view based in part on family experience, there’s only one ideal solution. It’s a rigorous one, and some parents, guardians and (for sure) students will cry foul.
School Committee and school district leaders need to step up and impose a ban on devices during the school day. Any phones brought in need to be locked up from the opening bell until dismissal.
Melissa Campbell, president of the United Educators of Pittsfield, has urged a policy “to address the chronic and disruptive use of cellphones during school and instruction.”
During last week's Pittsfield School Committee meeting, available to stream on Pittsfield Community TV, she declared that, as an eighth-grade math teacher at Herberg Middle School, “phones are a constant distraction, both for those who carry one and those who don’t, as their learning is disrupted by others.”
Campbell described a “power struggle” between teachers and students because those glued to their phones as “constant companions” push back against instructions to cease and desist during class time. Her frustration level was apparent as she described dealing with students playing games, using social media like Snapchat, Instagram and Tik Tok, listening to music and watching videos, usually with earbuds.
Texting by and between students is bad enough. But parents texting students about after-school and dinner plans?! Then, as Campbell noted, students take photos and videos of teachers and other students. There are conflicts among students, verbally and physically. So-called “learning disabilities” often result.
She urged strong policies, but I’d suggest a total ban is the only workable solution. Outlaw the phones in school buildings, and if students bring them anyway lock ‘em up — the phones, not the students!
Campbell’s presentation was remarkably eloquent. Informal surveys of students are revealing — the results show most are aware of the social and emotional damage caused by obsessive, even addictive, use of phones. Without a workable policy, “we’re unable to put the genie back in the bottle,” said John Moreno, social-emotional learning coach at Taconic High School.
One approach that works well is the use of magnetized pouches, designed by Yondr. Teachers and administrators have magnets that can open the pouches at the end of the school day, or if there is an immediate need.
It’s the next-best solution, short of leaving the devices at home.
“If parents need to contact their students, call the school,” said Joseph Maffucio, a Reid Middle School teacher. “And if parents don’t like it, frankly, I don’t care. We’re the experts to teach those children, we know what they need and how to do it. It all comes down to having the attention of students.”
“Band-aid” approaches just don’t work for a phone immersion epidemic, as Reid Middle School teacher Tammy Russell emphasized.
School Committee Chair William Cameron committed to a policy review followup at the next meeting on June 28.
Across Berkshire County, as The Eagle recently reported, there’s a wide variety of cellphone rules:
• Full-day lockups at McCann Tech in North Adams are enforced; there are class time put-aways at Lenox Memorial High, and no usage through the day for middle and elementary students.
• Berkshire Hills in Great Barrington allows lunchtime use and as occasional study tools approved by teachers, but an updated policy is under consideration.
• Mount Everett High in Sheffield is testing approaches ranging from classroom phone cubbies to full-day collections of the devices.
What would be most effective would be some form of statewide restriction by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is willing to entertain such possibilities, as well as the effects of artificial intelligence on education.
It may be too difficult to ban students’ devices from school buildings as if they were contraband. Some consider that as unenforceable, too draconian.
But it’s long past time to hang up the phones in storage pouches. Otherwise, learning will suffer even more, more teachers will flee the system, and mental health risks will multiply.