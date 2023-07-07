James F. Birge: It took a village to start MCLA nursing program

Every year I would hear the same thing. “We have 200 inquiries annually about enrolling in nursing,” the people in admissions would tell me.

It was frustrating to hear this because Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts had no nursing program then. But it does now. And the story behind that is simple and vitally important: Community cooperation works.

Our hyper-individualistic society needs to absorb this message. Great things can be accomplished when people of goodwill work together. It’s a lesson too often ignored in our polity over the last 40 years.

Many in Berkshire County, the Pioneer Valley, Southern Vermont and eastern New York knew there was a need for a bachelor of science program in nursing here. Right now, there are 210 unfilled registered nursing positions in this region. The U.S. Department of Labor reports 5,720 annual job openings for RNs in Massachusetts and 3,490 open slots for certified nursing assistants. Nationally, the demand for nurses is expected to grow by seven percent annually for at least the next five years. Retirements loom as the average age of Massachusetts registered nurses is 52.

Clearly, there is a need for more nurses, but there are other needs, too. Our region must give its young people opportunities for rewarding careers without having to leave. Berkshire County’s population drop is the most pronounced in the state, and the steepest decline is among people between the ages of 20 and 24. Surveys indicate that many young people like living in our beautiful region but think they must move for economic opportunity.

Promoting social mobility is a priority for MCLA. We rank first among Massachusetts liberal arts colleges in the positive social mobility of our graduates and 33rd nationally, as measured by how well colleges graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants.

Nursing careers provide social mobility. Thirty percent of our students come from families with annual incomes of less than $30,000. Many of our nursing students will be in that demographic. And when they graduate and pass their licensure exam, they will earn around $60,000 yearly, breaking a cycle of poverty.

Nursing is a skill-based field with demanding licensure standards, but the best nurses go beyond the direct skills. Our philosophy of producing practical problem-solvers who are engaged global citizens fits perfectly here. The MCLA liberal arts education builds proficiency in communication, critical thinking and comparative analysis. The BSN program will yield graduates with a demonstrated ability to apply their expertise in real-world settings.

But nursing programs are expensive. They require heavy investment in equipment, infrastructure and qualified personnel. That’s where the community cooperation came in.

Right from the beginning, Berkshire Health Systems has been an enthusiastic partner. BHS is providing financial support for start-up costs and generously making available the third floor of Berkshire Medical Center North in North Adams for what will be a state-of-the-art nursing education lab.

We received a two-year $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services for curriculum development, faculty support and other expenses. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal steered $600,000 from the Inflation Reduction Act to the nursing program. A private donor contributed $2.5 million, and another gave $300,000.

Without these layers of generous support, it simply would not have been possible to begin the BSN program.

In September, 25 students will begin their journey to a nursing career. By 2026, 100 students will be in the pipeline. Many will be local women and men who will stay in the region to serve us when they graduate.

A lot of people, and not just at MCLA, worked hard to make this happen. At a time of societal division, this is an example of what can happen when people work together for a common good.