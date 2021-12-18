Snug in their houses for the winter, preparing for the holiday season, North Americans are largely unaware of the natural gas crisis brewing across the Atlantic, one that presents a big test for Germany’s new government.
Over the last year, European gas futures have soared to 10 times U.S. levels. They are now comparable to oil at $230 a barrel. U.S. liquefied natural gas producers are running at full capacity and cannot take advantage of this price differential. European prices are so high that traders are exploring diverting cargoes from Japan and South Korea, the world’s two largest importers of liquefied natural gas.
The man who could make a difference will not. Two months ago, Vladimir Putin signaled that he would send more gas to Europe. European prices immediately tumbled. But he never delivered extra gas. Europe starts the winter with reservoirs at their lowest levels in a decade. Analysts calculate that, with a “normal” winter, Europe could make it to spring with its gas tanks at 10 percent.
Then, forecasts came in for a pre-Christmas cold snap and prices jumped this week by 25 percent.
Putin’s Christmas list
Seated astride, Russia’s Soviet-era pipeline network to Europe, Putin controls 40 percent of Europe’s gas imports. And he wants something — actually, a lot of things.
First, by keeping prices high, he is vacuuming billions of euros out of the pockets of millions of European households — a massive transfer of wealth from west to the east.
Second, he wants Germany to open Gazprom’s $11 billion Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Running 760 miles along the Baltic seabed, this pipeline conveniently makes landfall in the economically benighted home district of Angela Merkel. But Merkel’s 16-year run as chancellor came to an end last week.
Germany’s new coalition government is filled with Nord Stream skeptics, starting with the new Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, a co-leader of the Greens. This week, Baerbock basically told Putin: no peace with Ukraine, no Nord Stream 2. Gas prices jumped.
Finally, Putin wants to bring Ukraine back under his wing. In an interview broadcast last Sunday, he ominously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union. He called it the demise of “historical Russia.” He said: “What had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost.”
For Putin, who turns 70 next year, the “piece of unfinished business is the restoration of Russia’s dominion over key parts of its historic empire,” Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss wrote last month for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “No item on that agenda is more important — or more pivotal — than the return of Ukraine to the fold.”
Putin’s win-win
While Putin revs his tank engines on his western border with Ukraine, he offers Olaf Scholz, Germany’s new chancellor, a simple “win-win”: open up Nord Stream 2, prices will fall to normal levels and Scholz will have a political future. Of course, opening the trans-Baltic pipeline will render Gazprom’s pipelines across Ukraine redundant. This would untie Putin’s hands to deal with Ukraine.
On Thursday, the leaders of all 27 European Union nations came out with a strong statement saying any expanded Russian military action against Ukraine would trigger tough economic sanctions from the EU, coordinated with the U.S. and Britain.
But Scholz faces an energy crisis. After Fukushima, Germany started dismantling its nuclear power reactors. Solar electricity production slumps during the northern European winter. With the vagaries of modern weather, wind electricity production was down 50 percent last week due to weak winds.
One believer in the EU “green path” might be Putin. “The notion that [Putin’s] biggest energy customer is intent on going green might spur him to go for broke,” Liam Denning writes for Bloomberg. “If European dependence on Russian gas is destined to diminish, then waiting only weakens Putin’s leverage.”
This winter may be the time for Putin to play his hand — and lock in the benefits for years ahead.
He dangles this solution for Scholz: declare force majeure, push aside pesky EU bureaucrats, open Nord Stream 2, massage cranky members of the U.S. Congress — and enjoy peace in our time.
As one energy analyst says of Scholz’s position: “Sawing towards the trunk while standing on a branch only happens in cartoons.” And Ukrainians don’t vote in German elections.