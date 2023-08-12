James Brooke: China's big infrastructure influence in tiny Cambodia

TAKHMAO, Cambodia — Winning big influence in a small, strategically placed nation, China is pouring billions of dollars into Cambodia’s highways, airports and railroads. Southeast Asia’s top beneficiary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Cambodia is conveniently sandwiched between two China skeptics — Vietnam and Thailand.
Over the last decade, massive Chinese investment contributed to the doubling of Cambodia’s economy, bringing the nation of 17 million people closer to the levels of its neighboring giants. Riding this economic boom, Hun Sen plans to transfer power this month to his 45-year-old son, Hun Manet. After investing heavily in the father over the last four decades, China is betting on the smooth extension of a family dynasty.
South of Phnom Penh, Chinese bulldozers are extending Hun Sen Boulevard to a 10-square-mile construction site. There, the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group is converting a landscape of rice paddies into what is to be, by size, the world’s ninth largest airport. By 2030, Phnom Penh’s future international airport is to rival the airports of Bangkok and Saigon, handling the world’s largest jets and 30 million passengers annually. This time next year, Techo Takhmao International Airport is to open with the first of three 2.5-mile-long cement runways.
This year, Cambodia is to receive only 2 million visitors by air, about one-quarter of the 2019 pre-COVID peak. But tourism planners believe that tourism will soon return and surpass the boom years, a time when jets flew here from 20 Chinese cities. Although Cambodia is at the centerpiece of a region historically called “Indochina,” there are no flights to Cambodia from India.
In October, a Chinese construction company plans to deliver Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport, gateway to Cambodia’s premier tourist destination, the 12th-century temple complex of Angkor Wat. Designed to initially handle 7 million passengers a year, this airport will be Cambodia’s largest airport until Phnom Penh’s new airport opens here.
Angkor is to be operated for the next 50 years by a consortium of companies from China’s southern Yunnan Province, which borders Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. Last year, China inaugurated a 642-mile railroad to Laos from Kunming, capital of Yunnan. In Cambodia, officials are talking with Chinese counterparts about extending this railroad south to Cambodia’s coast on the Gulf of Thailand.
More immediately, Chinese companies plan to fulfill a century-old French colonial dream of building an east-west railroad between Saigon and Bangkok. In February, Hun Sen traveled to Beijing to further talks about a $4 billion rebuild of a 237-mile formerly French rail line from Phnom Penh to the Thai border. To the east, an entirely new line would cross the Mekong River and connect with Vietnam’s rail network.
Around the country, Chinese companies are converting into expressways a national road system first built during the time of the French protectorate, which ended in 1953. Last October, a Chinese company inaugurated Cambodia’s first expressway: a 116-mile, $2 billion, divided highway that links Phnom Penh’s Chinese-built Ring Road with Sihanoukville, the nation’s main seaport. With a 75 mph speed limit, the four-lane highway cuts in half to 90 minutes the drive time between the capital and the coast.
Built under a build-operate-transfer contract, the toll road seems too rich for Cambodian palates. Charging $12 for the drive, China Road and Bridge Corporation has a 50-year concession for what is now an empty highway.
Undeterred, Hun Sen broke and China’s ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wentian, broke ground in June for the construction of an Cambodia’s second toll road — an 84-mile, $1.4 billion expressway from Phnom Penh east to the Vietnamese border. At the ceremony, Hun Sen announced that CRBC is studying $4 billion worth of new expressways: from Phnom Penh west to the Thai border, and from the capital north to Siem Reap.
The western expressway would pass Phnom Penh’s brand new, 75,000-seat Chinese-built stadium, Morodok Techo National Stadium. The largest in the nation, the stadium is shaped like a ship with two 325-feet-tall “prows” at either end. Evoking ships used by China’s 15th century Admiral Zheng He, the architects sought to evoke the centuries of contact between China and Cambodia.
The stadium was inaugurated in May, in time for Cambodia to host the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the first time Cambodia hosted the games for 11 nations of the region. Keeping the lights on was the Chinese-built 400 MW Lower Sesan Dam, Cambodia’s largest hydroelectric power project.
Nationally televised, the “SEA Games” hoopla — music, dance, lighting displays and fireworks — contributed to popular good feelings in the runup to the government’s stage-managed general elections of July 27. With serious opposition parties and independent media closed, the ruling Cambodian People’s Party won all but five seats in the 125-member lower house.
Among the winners was Hun Manet, the Prime Minister’s oldest son. Although educated at West Point and at New York University, Manet has not cultivated contacts in Washington. In contrast, he has traveled with his father to Beijing to meet with China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. Shortly after Hun Sen announced that his son would succeed him he wrote his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, assuring him that “the new government’s policy toward China based on mutual traditional friendship, trust and win-win cooperation will not be changed.”
For China, the payoff seems to be ship access to a Chinese-funded Cambodia Navy base on the Gulf of Siam and Cambodia’s role blocking anti-China moves inside the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations
The job of persuading Americans that Cambodia is not becoming a Chinese satellite falls to the nation’s power couple in the US: Keo Chhea, Cambodia’s ambassador to the U.S.; and his wife Sophea Eat, Cambodia’s ambassador to the United Nations. In June, they gave a joint interview to Politico.
“We are not pro-Chinese per se,” Keo said. “But we need to survive.”
His wife chimed in: “We are trying to be friends with everyone. ... Cambodia is seen as a Chinese client state. But it’s just a small boat trying to maneuver in a sea of many big ships.”