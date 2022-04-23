James Brooke: For Russia, as with Argentina, political fortunes sink with warships

This satellite image shows the Russian warship Moskva in port Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7. The missile cruiser sank April 14 after Ukrainian forces struck it with two Neptune missiles. The Moskva is the largest Soviet or Russian ship to be sunk by enemy action since German aircraft sank the battleship Marat in 1941. It is the first loss of a Russian flagship in battle since the sinking of the battleship Knyaz Suvorov in the 1905 Russo-Japanese War.