James Brooke: For Russia, as with Argentina, political fortunes sink with warships

My journalism career has been bracketed by two large naval disasters: The May 2, 1982, sinking of the Argentine Navy cruiser the Belgrano and, 40 years later, the April 14 sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet.
Britain’s torpedoing of the Belgrano, one month into the Falklands War, had a major impact on the war. With the loss of 323 sailors, the sinking was a punch in the gut for Argentine public opinion. For the military, this deadly demonstration of Britain’s submarine power took the Argentine Navy out of war. After the Belgrano sank, Argentine ships never again ventured out of port.
Ukraine’s successful missile attack on the Moskva, a missile cruiser twice the length of an American football field, may well have a similar impact. It could take Russia’s Navy off the chessboard for the rest of the Ukraine-Russia war.
After Russia’s Army failed to take Kyiv last month, now its Navy has been humiliated in the eyes of the world.
Last week’s sinking of the Moskva, Russia’s most powerful ship in the Black Sea, was no lucky shot.
Three years ago, this Soviet-built warship was upgraded with six radar systems and three surface-to-air and anti-aircraft systems. The pride of the Black Sea fleet, the Moskva had the key role of providing anti-aircraft protection for amphibious assaults on Odesa.
But, Ukraine’s military deceived the Moskva’s onboard protection and hit the Moskva with two Neptune missiles fired from near Odesa — 60 miles away. For anyone who lived in Kyiv in recent years as I did, Ukraine’s development and testing of Neptune ship-killing missiles was common knowledge. But these missiles had never been used in actual combat.
How did Ukraine do it?
The Ukrainians fired their wave-skimming missiles on a stormy day, a time when radar operators had a hard time distinguishing waves from rockets. Ukraine’s military also teased the Moskva from the south with two Turkish-made Bayraktar killer drones. This diverted the Moskva’s main radar, which only had 180 degrees visibility, to turn away from Odesa. There is no evidence that the Russians even activated their anti-missile systems.
Incompetence did the rest. The Russian Navy sailors apparently had not been drilled in damage control procedures. They did not initiate counter flooding. This would have pumped seawater into compartments on the starboard side, allowing the ship to maintain an even keel. One photo shows a Russian Navy tugboat standing by, unable to tow the Moskva back to Sevastopol.
And then, although the Moskva took about 12 hours to sink, it is unclear how many sailors abandoned ship. A Turkish boat recovered 54 sailors. It is unclear what happened to the remaining 431 sailors. According to one report, their cars are still in the Navy parking lot in Sevastopol.
After the Moskva sank, Russia blamed the sinking on fires onboard.
But actions speak louder than words. Immediately after the Moskva caught fire, Russian Navy warships changed course and steamed to points 100 miles or more south of Ukraine’s coast — out of range of the Neptunes.
Two days after the Moskva sinking, Russian cruise missiles bombed Luch Design Bureau, the Kyiv missile factory that makes the Neptune missiles. And today, satellite photo analysis indicates that about 40 Russian Navy boats are now clustered in Sevastopol harbor.
For the Russian people, the loss of a warship named after the nation’s capital is a big psychological blow. Russia hasn’t lost a ship its size in battle since World War II, and hasn’t lost a flagship since the Knyaz-Suvorov sunk during the Russo-Japanese War more than a century ago.
For Ukrainians, the sinking is a big morale booster. The sinking came two days after Ukraine issued a postage stamp showing a soldier raising a middle finger to the Moskva. On Feb. 24, the Moskva approached Snake Island, a Ukrainian island in the Black Sea, demanding a Ukrainian surrender. The Ukrainian commander retorted “Russian warship, go f---yourself.” The stamp has sold more than 1 million copies.
Russia now, Argentina then
In Argentina 40 years ago, a naval disaster foreshadowed a land disaster that befell the Argentine Army on the Falkland Islands.
At the time of the Belgrano sinking, I was the Miami Herald’s South America correspondent. Three days before, on April 29, 1982, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to back Britain in its dispute over the South Atlantic islands.
The next morning, an Argentine army colonel ordered me at gunpoint out of Ushuaia, Argentina’s southernmost city. I drove my rental car north through Patagonia, then took a bus to Punta Arenas, Chile’s port on the Cape of Good Hope.
There, the Hotel Cabo de Hornos was buzzing with British TV crews and British MI6 agents. The day after I arrived, the news came that the Belgrano had gone down. Initial reports said there was no word on the fates of the 1,104 sailors.
I hitched a ride on a plane chartered by a British TV crew. After flying one hour east, we crisscrossed the site of the sinking, peering through the airplane windows, searching for life rafts. All we saw was desolate, black ocean. It seemed all the more desolate with the knowledge that the Antarctic winter was fast closing.
Over the next two days, Argentine and Chilean ships rescued 772 men from life rafts. Despite these valiant rescue efforts, 323 sailors died in the sinking. Ultimately, this represented half of the total 649 Argentines killed in the entire war.
On Argentina’s homefront, the sinking started to sour people on the military junta’s war.
Four days after Argentina’s June 14, 1982, surrender to Britain, mass demonstrations forced Argentine President Leopoldo Galtieri, an Army general, to step down. Civilian rule was restored, and elections were held. Galtieri was judged and sentenced to 12 years for his mismanagement of the war.
In Russia this spring, the stakes are equally high. Putin not only is fighting to win his war. He is fighting to save his presidency.