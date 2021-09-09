I spent Sept. 11, 2002, in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city.
My employer, The New York Times, was so excited that I had gotten into the homeland of Taliban leader Mullah Muhammed Omar, that they asked me to stay for three weeks. That sounded ominous.
Actually, in the months after the U.S. had chased the Taliban from power, Kandahar was wide open.
Instead of staying in the little America of the U.S. base at Kandahar Airport, 20 miles from the city, I opted for the newly opened “Kandahar Guest House” — a quirky Afghan version of India’s Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. From there, this 6-foot-3-inch New Englander wandered the dusty city, dressed in Western clothes, protected only by a skinny interpreter.
On the main drag, a used car dealer complained to me about competition coming in from Pakistan. A video cassette rental manager proudly showed me his racks of sexy Indian videos. My story “Cradle of Taliban Reverts to Cradle of Commerce” captured an ancient trading city snapping back to its historic vocation.
At one street corner, I encountered a group of U.S. Special Operations Forces. Largely nut-brown from almost a year in the Afghan sun, they looked like freshly shorn sheep. Days earlier in Kandahar, they had saved then-President Hamid Karzai from a Taliban assassin. But photos of the scruffy American soldiers made it back to the Pentagon, outraging a desk-bound general. He decreed that Special Forces operating on the far side of the planet should follow Washington grooming standards. On the Kandahar street corner, one disgruntled Special Forces officer complained to me: ‘’We ate their food, we grew the beards. ... We didn’t act like an occupying army, like the Soviets. Well, now we are moving in that direction.” My story was: “Pentagon Tells Troops in Afghanistan: Shape Up and Dress Right.”
I visited the U.S. base for a small but moving 9/11 one-year anniversary ceremony. The next day, I flew across the desert in a Vietnam-war vintage Chinook cargo helicopter. The mission was to bring supplies to a Special Forces unit based in Deh Rawud, an isolated mountain village. At the start of the flight, each of the three gunners tested his M60D mounted machine gun, sending puffs of dust from the trackless desert floor. Although the Kandahar Province was thinly populated, the U.S. commander at Kandahar base said his troops were in firefights almost daily. That story, “FRONT LINES; U.S. Tasks in Afghan Desert: Hunt Taliban, Tote Plywood,” landed on the front page.
Encouraged by that reception, I worked out another ride-along with a Humvee patrol of the perimeter region of Kandahar Airport. Built by the U.S. in the 1960s, the airport and its 2-mile-long runway were long a strategic prize, controlled by the Soviets in 1980s, then the Taliban in the 1990s.
During the Taliban era, al-Qaida turned the adjacent Tarnak Farms into a training center for international terrorists. Osama bin Laden lived there. At least two of the 9/11 Saudi bombers trained there. On my tour, the U.S. Army Humvee patrol rolled past the chin-up bars, obstacle course and abandoned dormitories of this fly-in training camp.
Kicking up a small cloud of dust, our three-car patrol rolled to a stop at a local village, 15 miles from the air strip. Kids swarmed, clamoring for pens and gifties. The American soldiers said friends and relatives back home, in faraway places like Oregon, sent goodwill packages of toys and presents for the villagers. In a closed tent, the American officers and their interpreters sipped tea with village elders and discussed small aid projects for the village.
After the meeting, one elder told me the Soviets had a different approach to creating a safety zone around their prized airport. Pointing to a line of dusty hills in the distance, he said one day the Soviets responded to a rocket attack on the air base by lining up artillery pieces and flattening the village, killing one third of the 700 inhabitants.
A few days later, I hitched a ride on a U.N. flight to Kabul, and, from there, a commercial flight to India.
From a distance of two decades, it is hard to see what went wrong in Afghanistan. But, in 2002, it was clear that in Kandahar, “the spiritual capital of the Taliban,” a large portion of the urban population heartily disliked them.
Today, the Taliban face governing a disparate, mountainous nation of different ethnic groups and a deep urban-rural divide. Stripped of Western aid to pay for salaries, the Taliban do not seem to have the kind of broad religious power base that will allow them to rule for decades and decades — like the Mullahs who took over neighboring Iran 42 years ago.