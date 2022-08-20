James Brooke: Putin throws Europe into energy crisis

If firewood prices rise this autumn in the Berkshires, blame Vladimir Putin.
After six months of war in Ukraine, Putin’s military offensive has stalled. As winter looms, Putin is playing the energy card. Analysts say Russia is deliberately forcing Europe into its most severe energy crisis since the Arab oil shock of 1973.
Half a century ago, the OPEC oil crisis was staged partly for political reasons, partly for economic ones. Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC sought to help Egypt and Syria destroy Israel in the Yom Kippur war. In a side benefit, the six-month oil embargo quadrupled world oil prices.
Today, Vladimir Putin seeks to destroy Ukraine as an independent nation. He already is reaping the benefits of high prices for gas, oil and coal.
Nuclear blackmail
On the nuclear front, Russia’s Defense Ministry threatened Thursday to close down the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian soldiers occupy the plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. This Soviet-era complex of six reactors that employed 11,000 before the war started on Feb. 24.
At best, a shutdown would cut Ukraine off from the source of 20 percent of its electricity. Russian technicians would then reroute the electricity to Russia. By stealing the electricity, Russia would force Ukraine to buy power from Europe’s already over-stretched and over-priced market.
“Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday in Odesa. Turning to the danger of wartime sabotage, he said: “We must tell it as it is: any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.”
Nuclear experts say that the delicate process of shutting down the Chernobyl-era reactors could cause an accident. Shutting down requires halting nuclear chain reactions while protecting fuel from overheating and preventing a meltdown.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia told its nuclear workers stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant not to report for work on Friday. In response, Ukrainian civilians started to evacuate Zaporizhizhia city this week, while Washington and Kyiv warned that the Kremlin is planning a “false flag” operation.
On Friday, Putin warned French President Emmanuel Macron of “the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories.” Earlier in the week, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defense forces, specified that an accident in Zaporizhzhia could send radioactive material across Germany, Poland and Slovakia — all NATO members.
Pinching the natural gas pipe
In addition to nuclear blackmail, Putin is using natural gas to put the European Union in an energy hammerlock. Over the last decade, a succession of European politicians — most notably Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel — ignored clear warnings from Washington about the dangers over reliance on cheap Russian gas.
Now, Putin is turning off the tap. Cognizant that Germany, Europe’s largest economy, relied on Russia for 55 percent of its gas last year, Putin has slashed flows on Nord Stream 1, the Russia-Germany Baltic Sea pipeline, to 20 percent of capacity. Politicians worry that to force the EU to force Ukraine to the bargaining table, Putin will eventually shut off all gas exports. Last week, Uniper, Germany’s largest importer of Russian gas, reported a $12.5 billion loss due to Russian gas supply cuts.
“Our commodity — our rules,” Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom, Russia’s state-run gas exporter, said in June at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “We don’t play the games where the rules are not set by us.”
To fill the gap, the EU has started a crash program to cut electricity usage by 15 percent before winter. Air conditioning is cut off in hallways. Heat is turned off in swimming pools. On the production side, Germany is postponing decommissioning its last three nuclear power plants and is restarting several coal-fired electricity plants. World coal prices have increased six-fold over the last year.
In 2020, European natural gas prices were on par with those in the U.S. Now, they are eight times as high. The latest EU price is equivalent in energy terms to $400 a barrel of oil.
To diversify supplies, dozens of LNG landing terminals are planned or under construction around the Europe’s coastline. Once hooked up to ocean going tankers, these terminals will turn supercooled liquid into gas for transmission through pipelines. For years, Germany’s leaders dismissed these terminals as projects pushed by Texas politicians eager to export American gas.
Now to some degree, the U.S. is coming to the rescue. The Paris-based International Energy Agency reported last month that this summer, for the first time in history, U.S. is exporting more gas to the EU than Russia.
In one hiccup, a mysterious explosion in early June took out a major liquefied natural gas exporting plant in Freeport, Texas. Responsible for 20 percent of U.S. gas exports, the plant is expected to be back online in October. Investigators are trying to determine if the plant was knocked out by Russian hackers.
Putin’s oil bonanza
Putin can afford to pinch the natural gas hose to the EU, the buyer of 80 percent of his gas exports, because he makes his real money selling oil. Western sanctions have backfired. In a very tight oil market, Russia is making more money selling less oil. With Brent oil selling at $100 a barrel, Russia’s Urals oil is selling for only a small discount. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia last month, OPEC did not increase oil production.
Just as a tight world gas market is pushing up U.S. prices, a tight oil market is pushing up oil prices. In the U.S., 80 percent percent of the 5.3 million homeowners who heat with oil are in the Northeast. But, with world demand high, Bloomberg reports that distillate inventories in the mid-Atlantic are at a 30-year low.
Time to order firewood?
In Europe, gas prices this winter are expected to go so high that markets will break down, industries will close and governments will impose rationing. In advance, some Europeans are chopping wood.
In Belgium and the Netherlands, firewood prices have doubled. In Germany, Google searches for firewood (“brennholz”) have spiked. In Hungary, logging restrictions have been loosened. Last week, Bulgaria banned wood exports outside the EU.
In the world’s increasingly integrated energy economy, Europe’s ballooning oil and gas prices will drag up prices in the U.S. With British and German home electricity bills expected to double this winter, watch your National Grid and Berkshire Gas bills.
“The winter is coming, and we don’t know how cold it will be,” Czech Republic Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said recently. “But what we know for sure is that Putin will continue to play his dirty games.”