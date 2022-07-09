James Brooke: Is Snake Island the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

Last summer in Kyiv, I wrote an editorial note titled: “Would NATO go to war over Snake Island?”

With Ukraine’s flag raising on Thursday over this strategic Black Sea island near the mouth of the Danube, the answer is: sort of.

Ukraine’s Constitution states that joining NATO is a national goal. But there is no unanimity among NATO’s member countries, soon to be 32 with the upcoming addition of Finland and Sweden. NATO’s rules require candidate countries settle their border disputes with their neighbors. Ukraine is unlikely to achieve this as long as Vladimir Putin remains in the Kremlin.

In face of Russia’s war against Ukraine, NATO leaders agreed last week at a summit in Madrid to sharply increase the number of forces NATO keeps at a high readiness level — to 300,000. But no NATO boots are expected on the ground in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, an amazing amount of NATO weaponry, largely from the U.S., is coming to Ukraine’s troops in southeastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon posted a comprehensive list of the U.S. military aid. Highlights include: 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems; 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; 26 155 mm Howitzers and up to 410,000 155 mm artillery rounds; 36,000 105 mm artillery rounds; 126 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm Howitzers; hundreds of armored high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles; 200 M113 armored personnel carriers; more than 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms; more than 59,000,000 rounds of small-arms ammunition; and eight HIMARS, or high mobility artillery rocket systems and ammunition.

After weeks of setbacks for Ukraine, this cornucopia of modern U.S. arms may well turn tide of war.

The head of the snake

A sign of the future may have come last week with Russia’s hasty abandonment of Snake Island.

For 2,000 years, this 46-acre rocky island has held a strategic position in the Black Sea.

The ancient Greeks raised a temple there to Achilles, the Trojan War hero celebrated in Homer’s Iliad. In more modern times, it was bombed by the Turks in World War I and bombed by the Soviets in World War II. Then, it was transferred from Romania to the Soviet Union and, finally, to Ukraine.

Last August, I wrote: “By seizing by Snake Island, Russia could create a 125-mile east-west line, controlling shipping in and out of all of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.”

Seven months later, that is exactly what the Russians did. On Feb. 24, the first day of the war, two Russian warships approached the island and ordered the small Ukrainian detachment of border guards to surrender. A Ukrainian soldier gave a profane and now epic response to the Russian warship that ordered then to stand down. Ultimately, the Ukrainians surrendered.

The soldier’s response went viral, prompting Ukraine’s Postal Service to issue a stamp depicting him raising a middle finger salute to the Moskva, the Black Sea flagship of Russia’s Navy. Coincidentally, two days after the stamp came out, Ukrainian missiles sank the Moskva.

For four months, the Russians heavily reinforced their detachment on the island. Installations included S-300 anti-air and anti-cruise missiles, the kind featured in Red Square parades in Moscow.

But Ukrainian war jet and cruise missile attacks did not stop. Finally, during the night of June 30, the Russians evacuated the island in two speed boats. Russia’s Defense Ministry called it a “good will gesture” to restore grain exports from Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s military released drone photos of Ukraine’s blue and gold flag waving again over the island. Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, crowed on Telegram: “The flag of Ukraine is on Snake Island. Ahead of us are many more such videos from Ukrainian cities that are currently under temporary occupation.” Within hours, a Russian war jet bombed the island once again.

NATO supplies play a big part

Rob Lee of the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Reuters last week that abandonment of the island was “likely a tangible result of NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine.”

He said that new NATO supplied weapons made the Russian garrison even more vulnerable, especially HIMARS, which Ukraine began fielding in late June.

While Ukraine’s benefits from an influx of U.S., United Kingdom and European Union weaponry, Russia is running low on guns and ammo. In recent days, Russian missiles hit a Black Sea resort apartment building and a shopping center in central Ukraine. In both cases, the missiles were Kh class, a kind of anti-ship rocket that the Soviet Union first deployed 50 years ago. Similarly, the Russian Army is pulling out of storage T-62 tanks — a battle tank first introduced in 1961.

Estimates of deaths of Russian military personnel range from 25,000 by Britain’s Defense Ministry to 36,500 by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. By contrast, during the decade-long occupation of Afghanistan, the Soviet Union lost 14,453 soldiers. In the 1980s, the Soviet Union had double the population of today’s Russia. During the 20 years of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, the U.S. lost 50,441 soldiers.

To reduce political pressure, the Kremlin is fighting the war with non-ethnic Russians — Bashkirs, Chechens, Dagestanis and Tuvans. Mediazona, an independent Russian news site, tallies only eight dead soldiers from Moscow and 26 from St. Petersburg.

More reliable are Ukraine’s tally of Russia’s losses of war materiel. During four and a half months of war against Ukraine, Russia has lost: 3,789 armored personnel carriers, almost triple the number during the Afghan decade; 1,600 tanks, almost 11 times the Afghan level; 1,059 mortars and artillery cannons, more than double the Afghan level; and 217 fighter bombers, almost double the Afghan level. Since Putin believed his attack on Ukraine would be short and decisive, it is believed that he did not crank up his armaments industry in advance.

The war is expected to grind into the winter. But in coming weeks, Ukraine’s counter-offensives may start to turn the tide. Russians have a superstition that August brings bad news. Think August 1914.