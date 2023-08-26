James Brooke: Prigozhin, a Putin ally turned rival, is rubbed out

The business jet explosion that decapitated the top leadership of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group looks to me like a choreographed Mafia hit worthy of “The Godfather.” Some U.S. experts lean toward the theory that a bomb was placed aboard the private jet in Moscow.
“Our initial assessment is that it’s likely Prigozhin was killed,” the Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters Thursday afternoon.
With one explosion, the jet crash took out the three men who organized the June 23 armed march on Moscow, the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin in his 24 years in power.
Exploding exactly two months after the mutiny, the destruction of the company jet killed seven Wagner members, including: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s charismatic leader; Dmitry Utkin, founder of the 50,000-man fighting force; and Valery Chekalov, the group’s financial director. Utkin, a fan of Nazi Germany, named the mercenaries after Richard Wagner, Hitler’s favorite composer.
The jet fell a few hours after Prigozhin’s top ally in the military, Sergey Surovikin, was relieved is his command of Russia’s Air Force. Known as “General Armageddon” for his tactics in Syria, the bullet-headed general disappeared from view after the June 24 mutiny.
While Wagner’s Embraer Legacy jet was burning north of Moscow Wednesday evening, Vladimir Putin was 500 miles to the south in Kursk. Bathed in an eerie red light, Putin could be seen live on national TV standing before a macabre Soviet war memorial. As Putin listened to a symphony orchestra, he barely suppressed a smile.
On the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at Kursk, the largest tank battle in world history, Putin presented Hero of Russia awards to veterans of the war in Ukraine. It was the same award he gave to Prigozhin last summer. But this time, no mention was made of the Kremlin’s fallen star.
“The optics of Prigozhin’s elimination appear to have been carefully choreographed,” Atlantic Council Fellow Brian Whitmore wrote of the mercenary leaders’ Hollywood ending. “The Putin regime essentially operates according to the logic of a crime syndicate. Putin is the godfather. Prigozhin was a capo who apparently didn’t know his place.”
Moving methodically in the two months after the mutiny, Putin’s military allies thinned Wagner’s ranks by signing them up to work with different units of Russia’s Army. Unconfirmed reports from Belarus say that Wagner units are now confined to their bases, unable to cross the normally open border with Russia. Since the mutiny, generals and bloggers seen as sympathetic to Wagner were interrogated and, in some cases, detained.
Turning to Wagner’s gold and diamond operations in Africa, Putin emissaries reassured African leaders that their protection from Wagner military units will continue unchecked. On Tuesday, the day before Prigozhin’s plane crash, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov visited Libya to meet with renegade general Khalifa Haftar, a Russian ally.
But Prigozhin apparently believed he had worked his way back into Putin’s good graces. On Monday, he released his first video since the mutiny. Apparently filmed in Mali, Prigozhin wore camouflage, held a rifle and started his recruiting pitch saying: “We’re working.”
Although Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko says he warned Prigozhin could “whack” him, the mercenary leader apparently did not take seriously the phenomenon called “sudden Russian death syndrome.” Whether by poisoning or falling out of windows, death has come early to dozens of Putin opponents — officials, journalists, businessmen and politicians.
Before the mutiny, polls indicated that Prigozhin was one of the top five most popular figures in Russia. After his death, shock spread through his followers. In front of Wagner recruiting offices, flowers were laid and candles lit, sometimes by men in camouflage wearing the group’s skull-and-crossbones patch. The building of the former Wagner Center in St. Petersburg lighted up to form the shape of a cross. State media gave the disaster low-key coverage.
“The murder of Prigozhin will have catastrophic consequences,” Russian military correspondent Roman Saponkov warned on Telegram. “The people who have ordered it have no idea about the mood and the morale inside the army.”
Grey Zone, a channel close to Wagner, wrote: “All of us are emotional now, but we have to hold ourselves together. Don’t do anything stupid.”
Reaching out to Wagner followers, Putin went on national television Thursday and offered his condolences to the families of the 10 victims of the plane crash. Referring to the mercenary leader in the past tense, Putin said: “I had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the start of the ‘90s. He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life.” Putin promised that Russian investigators will pursue the crash investigation “to the end.”
Yesterday, the Kremlin PR campaign started up. Dmitry Peskov told reporters that allegations that Putin ordered the hit are “total lies.” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov chided U.S. President Joe Biden for his comment after the jet crash. Biden said: “I’m not surprised. There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind.” By Friday night, Russia social media was overwhelmed by posts speculating that the crash was an accident.
Short term, Putin emerges stronger. His rival’s spectacular demise on Russian soil signals to the Russian elite that rebellion is a capital crime.
But to many analysts, this just raises the stakes.
“Prigozhin had many violent friends in the military, mercenaries and jails,” London-based analyst Timothy Ash wrote Thursday. “I think Russia is now going to get very bloody.”