Immediately after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan quelled a military coup attempt in 2016, he detained 77,000 people, including 10,000 soldiers.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin faced a similar military mutiny last month, he went on national television calling the mutineers “traitors.” But five days later, he held a secret, three-hour meeting to allow coup leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and 35 commanders to air their grievances. Later, Prigozhin’s men reportedly drove around St. Petersburg, picking up their guns, gold and dollars that had been confiscated by police.
“Erdogan’s reaction to the failed 2016 coup in Turkey showed no such mixed messages,” former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Europe Daniel Fried writes for the Atlantic Council. “Erdogan might have concluded that betting on Putin after the mutiny seemed less wise.”
This sharp contrast might explain why Turkey last week tilted sharply away from Russia and toward Ukraine. Bearing a gift to the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan reversed course Monday and endorsed Sweden’s entry into NATO. Coming after Finland joined NATO in April, the addition of Sweden will turn the Baltic Sea into a NATO sea. Within hours of the announcement, the White House said it would sell $20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.
Last weekend, Erdogan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul. In a series of surprise moves, the Turkish leader said that NATO should admit Ukraine as a member, said that Turkey would expand sales of Bayraktar military drones to Ukraine’s Army and aired the possibility of Turkish Navy boats escorting Ukrainian grain shipments through Russia’s Black Sea blockade. Zelenskyy flew home from his two-day with a concrete trophy: five Ukrainian military commanders who had been freed by Russia on the condition that they not return to Ukraine until the war is over.
Russia immediately accused Turkey of breaking its part of a prisoner swap deal. To mollify Moscow, Erdogan said he would host Putin in Turkey next month. Highlighting Russia’s growing isolation, Moscow ordered the closing of Finland’s consulate in St. Petersburg. In quieter days a decade ago, the consulate claimed to be the busiest diplomatic office in Europe, handing out 1 million visas a year to Russians going to Finland for shopping. Despite Kremlin attempts at damage control, Putin’s image — at home and abroad — has been damaged by his Prigozhin flip-flop.
“After the Prigozhin mutiny, Erdogan sees Putin’s weakness,” London-based financial analyst Timothy Ash wrote Monday to his clients. “Turkey thinks, post the Prigozhin mutiny, that Ukraine will win, and Putin is damaged goods and likely on his way out.”
The mutineers might have been more dangerous than originally believed. On Monday, Reuters published a lengthy story indicating that Prigozhin’s soldiers tried to increase their bargaining power by trying to get suitcase nuclear bombs. Based on interviews and videos, Reuters established that a dozen armored vehicles peeled off from the main convoy of mutineers and traveled east, aiming for Voronezh-45, a Russian nuclear storage base. Ukrainian head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told Reuters said that the mutineers reached the base perimeter and their intention was to acquire small Soviet-era nuclear devices in order to “raise the stakes” in their mutiny. At home, a rival nationalist, Igor Girkin, asked on Telegram yesterday why Putin met with Prigozhin and the 35 leaders of his Wagner mercenary group. “Will there be a photo of 35 ‘musicians’ swindling and making the fool out of the president too?” Referring to the 20 or so airmen killed by the mutineers, he added: “And will Putin receive the parents and widows of the killed pilots, or ‘that’s a different story?’”
On Sunday, police raided the St. Petersburg office of Listva, a right-wing nationalist center where Girkin was scheduled to speak. Girkin gave the speech at another location.
The Kremlin is moving cautiously because Prigozhin has a popular following. After a series of blunt attacks on Russia military high command, his approval rating with the Levada polling group hit 58 percent in early June. After leading his June 24 “March on Moscow,” Prigozhin saw his Levada approval rating drop in half to 29 percent. Part of Prigozhin’s popularity stems from his fleeting fame as a man who speaks truth to power. Despite the strict wartime censorship, many Russians realize the war is not going well for Russia.
On Monday, two Russian exile publications Mediazona and Meduza published the results of their detailed study of the costs of the war during the first 15 months: 45,000 Russian soldiers dead and 125,000 soldiers wounded seriously enough to win a discharge. By contrast, during the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, the Soviet Union lost 14,453 soldiers dead and 53,573 wounded. In the 1980s, the Soviet Union had a population of 288 million — twice as large as Russia’s today.