James Brooke: As Putin escalates an air war in Ukraine, bombs strike the playground where my son played

Russian President Vladimir Putin bombed my son George’s playground Monday morning.
Launched from outside Ukraine, a cruise missile flew hundreds of miles and blew away the swings where George used to play every Saturday. Last year, with war clouds gathering we moved out of Ukraine, home to Lenox.
In Kyiv, Monday’s massive explosion blew in windows of the Khanenko Museum, one of the finest art museums in Kyiv and home to a priceless collection assembled in the early 1900s by a Czarist sugar beet king.
After almost eight months of war, Putin has bombed my Kyiv. At Ohmadyt, the children’s hospital where George was treated for three days last year, children and their parents are sheltering in the basement, The New York Times reported Friday.
But Russia’s leader also struck the historic core of an ancient city, a capital he had spared, presumably planning save it for his own viceroy.
As air raid sirens sounded again in Kyiv through the week, NATO defense ministers met in Brussels and approved more aid to Ukraine for air defense. Germany is sending four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, and the Pentagon said it is speeding delivery of a NASAMS air defense system.
This week, Russia rained hundreds of rockets and kamikaze drones on civilian targets — largely heat and power plants.
With Russia’s ground war against Ukraine faltering, Russia’s Defense Ministry last Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. In Syria in 2017, Surovikin’s heavy bombing campaign turned the tide against rebels in Syria’s civil war.
The long list of targets
Russia’s air assault against Ukraine reportedly was planned one week before the first long-range bombers took off. Of the half-dozen rockets that penetrated Kyiv’s air defenses, three fell within two blocks of my old apartment, a late 19th-century building standing behind the art nouveau National Opera house, and my old office, in the steel and glass Leonardo Business Center. Explosions sprayed shrapnel and blew out windows, impacting five historic buildings and monuments – iconic to Ukrainians through images engraved on hryvnia banknotes.
One missile damaged a building that held the German consulate. The raid caught the German Ambassador, Anka Feldhusen, during her morning commute. Like thousands of Kyiv residents, she sheltered in a subway station. Western embassies issued a joint statement that they are staying in Kyiv.
To maintain morale underground, girls from the high school near my apartment sing Ukrainian folk songs in the lobby of Teatralna station. Dug in the 1950s, the stations of Kyiv’s Red Line are designed to give protection during a nuclear war. Usually, the only music underground at Teatralna are the elderly men and women who gather on Saturday evenings for ballroom dances to old Soviet melodies.
Above ground on Monday, the missile that took out the German consulate barely missed the penthouse apartment of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, his adjoining strip joint, Rio, and his boutique hotel, 11 Mirrors. Mayor Klitschko, a former world champion heavyweight boxer, was unruffled by the attack. At the end of the day, he reported that 71 buildings around the capital had been damaged, including a glass skyscraper headquarters for DTEK, the nation’s largest privately owned energy company.
Around the corner, my possessions stored in my old apartment are intact.
Two missiles were aimed at the legacy of Taras Shevchenko, the leading 19th-century champion for Ukrainian independence and a big thorn in the side of Czarist Russia.
A towering statue of this literary giant dominates Taras Shevchenko Park. It is bounded by Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Museum, and National University. Russia’s rush hour missile hit precisely at the intersection of this poplar-lined boulevard and Volodomyrska Street. One of Europe’s oldest continually inhabited streets, this cobblestone thoroughfare is named after Volodomyr the Great, founder of the Kyiv Rus in 980 A.D.
At this historic confluence, the cruise missile killed five commuters and rattled windows of nearby buildings: Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences; the red-walled Taras Shevchenko University, built in the 1840s; and the Teacher’s House. The latter building, built in 1910, hosted the first parliament of Ukraine during its first brief independence from 1917 to 1918. Shrapnel sprayed the statue of the man who presided over that first parliament, Mykhailo Hrushevsky. Like many statues in Ukraine, this memorial has stood for the last six months swathed in protective batting.
Similarly, the Khanenko Museum directors are believed to have stored the art collection for safekeeping. They followed history. In the summer of 1941, as Nazi forces approached, most of the collection was shipped east to Bashkortostan, on the Volga River. During the war, the aristocratic building reportedly served as the Nazi Officers Club. By the war’s end, much of the remaining collection had vanished.
In recent times, what was on display was charming and eclectic. My favorites are primitive early Christian icons of saints. These rare paintings are labelled “Sinai art.” They were found hidden in a desert monastery, having survived the 8th-century Byzantine iconoclasm, or ban on religious art.
One day, I took a Russian-American friend for a tour of the Khanenko. On leaving, he gave the ultimate back-handed compliment: “This could be in Paris.”
Far from military targets, the museum’s street includes Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 6 and Preschool No. 78.
Apartments on the street command some of the highest rents in Kyiv, partly because they look out on the leafy park. A surprise to first-time visitors, Kyiv is a remarkably green city. With two botanical gardens and the banks of the Dnipro River covered with trees, Kyiv has been listed as the only former Soviet city among the 30 “greenest” cities of Europe.
The south side of Taras Shevchenko Park is bordered by Lva Toltsoho street, which runs down to Pushkinska Street. With Russian bombs falling on central Kyiv, city authorities are moving to drop the Russian place names, even of such venerated authors as Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Pushkin.
Meanwhile, in Moscow
From Moscow, the word is: mission accomplished.
“Today, Russia’s armed forces have inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons against Ukrainian military, communications and energy targets,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday. “The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets were hit.”
The bombing raids are billed by the Kremlin as revenge for last Saturday’s bombing of a four-year-old road and rail bridge connecting Russia’s mainland with Russia-annexed Crimea.
In Kyiv on Monday, a Russian missile narrowly missed a Kyiv bridge popular with tourists and the Brooke family. As caught on security cameras, orange flames engulf the “glass” pedestrian bridge.
A pet project of Mayor Klitschko, this popular tourist attraction features unnerving sections with see-through flooring. Despite the spectacular video, complete with one tourist scurrying to safety, the Russian bomb just scorched the bridge, causing damage only to nearby European Union Advisory Mission.
It does not seem accidental that a cruise missile struck within yards of projects and properties dear to the mayor. He is a fluent German speaker and a pro-Westerner to the core. If the Kremlin manages one day to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the voters could turn to Klitschko, asking him to make the transition from wartime mayor to wartime president.