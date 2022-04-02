James Brooke: Russia-Ukraine war threatens global food security

The Russia-Ukraine war is taking Black Sea grain out of world markets, causing what Goldman Sachs calls the biggest disruption to global grain markets in half a century. With Ukrainian and Russian wheat and corn bottled up in port terminals and farm silos, the biggest victims are the biggest customers: countries from Middle East and North Africa.
A decade ago, from Tunisia to Syria, high food prices fueled protests known as the Arab Spring. Today, as Lebanon’s wheat supplies dwindle, the price of black market flour has increased by 1,000 percent. In Egypt, dependent on Ukraine and Russia for 81 percent of its wheat imports, authorities plan to spend an extra $1 billion this year to subsidize bread.
Overall, the United Nation’s World Food Program predicts that supply disruptions caused by the war will push 10 million additional people into hunger.
After the end of communism 30 years ago, Ukraine and Russia adopted western farming methods and private land ownership. Yields soared and both countries became world food powers. By 2020, Russia had become the world’s largest exporter of wheat. Last year, the two countries combined accounted for 30 percent of international trade in wheat and corn. Ukraine became the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil for cooking. Russia, with its vast gas resources, became the world’s largest producer of fertilizer.
In Czarist days, Ukraine was called “the breadbasket” of Europe. Now, in a directional shift of trade, Ukraine is the breadbasket of Arabia. Over the last decade, the Middle East North Africa region doubled its dependence on wheat from Russia and Ukraine, to almost 50 percent last year.
Supplies came to a screeching halt with Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Overshadowed by bombings and refugee flows, Russia’s Navy has blockaded all of Ukraine’s sea ports. Russia has strewn mines in sea lanes. One was discovered in the Bosporus, Turkey’s crucial channel to the Mediterranean. Russia has damaged at least three foreign bulk carriers in Ukrainian ports, seized at least five more and forced more than 100 to wait in international waters.
About 80 percent of Ukraine’s international trade is by sea. The state railroad tries to send grain west by train, but it is a trickle compared to the 1 million tons a week traditionally handled by Ukraine’s modern port terminals. Firmly in the big leagues of the world grain trade, Ukraine’s ports attracted big U.S. investment from the “ABC companies”: Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill. Last year, Ukraine harvested a record 84 million tons of grain. It expected to ship abroad 65 million tons of grain, including 25.3 million tons of wheat and 40 million tons of corn.
But, from March to June of this year, Ukraine now expects to export only 200,000 tons of wheat.
On farms, Russian soldiers have blown up combine harvesters and sown landmines. But the chief challenge for farmers this spring is to find the fuel and fertilizer to plow and plant a vast expanse of 160,000 square miles — an area larger than all of Germany. About 70 percent of Ukraine’s gasoline and diesel imports came last year from Russia and its ally Belarus.
“A key bottleneck to the spring planting season, where it is possible due to the war, is fuel availability,” the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned in a report last week. Of 1,300 agribusinesses surveyed in mid-March by Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry, only one-fifth had enough fuel for spring planting.
While Ukraine has enough food security for its own needs, then-Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko told Reuters on March 22 that lack of fuel could cut in half the area of spring crop sowing to 17 million acres. Hours after the interview, Leshchenko resigned his post.
While Ukraine is blocked physically from exporting grain, Russia is blocked financially. Tough Western sanctions against Russia do not affect agricultural goods, but Russia is banning exports in dollars, a major hurdle for international trade. In addition, shippers face high insurance costs in the Black Sea and the uncertainties of potential boycotts by stevedores or cargo seizures by governments opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The result of this squeeze is a jump in prices since Feb. 24. Corn is up 12 percent, wheat is up 21 percent, barley is up 33 percent and some fertilizers are up 40 percent. In a year of tight world supplies, corn prices are now 46 percent higher than one year ago. Wheat prices are up 68 percent in one year.
Prices of many fertilizers have doubled over the last year. Russia has stopped exporting. Belarus can’t export fertilizers to the European Union and Ukraine due to sanctions. And many European companies have stopped producing due to a seven-fold jump in European natural gas prices over the last year.
Further threatening global food security, China, the world’s biggest producer and consumer of wheat, expects to become a bigger buyer on the world market. Due to extensive flooding last year, China’s Agriculture Minister, Tang Renjian, recently said: “This year’s [wheat] seedling situation can be said to be the worst in history.”
Competing against China in a tightening wheat market will be poor countries that traditionally depend on Ukraine and Russia for cheap wheat. Djibouti, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen usually buy more than 50 percent of their imported wheat from Black Sea producers. Morocco, Iran and Syria buy 32 to 50 percent.
The threat of sustained high food prices and political instability could provide a new lever to pressure Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace settlement and a return to normalcy.
“Our country has enough food,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Qatar’s Doha Forum by video link on Saturday. “But the lack of exports from Ukraine will hit a number of populations in the Islamic world, in Latin America and in other parts of the planet.”